Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and Jack.org Unite to Address Canada's Youth Mental Health Crisis

As depression, anxiety, and feelings of isolation rise, two of Canada's leading youth support organizations partner to empower youth to break the stigma around mental health

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - As hope for a return to "normal" life emerges across the country, research confirms what many parents have observed: while COVID-19 has taken a toll on the physical health of thousands, the experience of the pandemic has left Canadian youth in need of mental health support more than ever.

Young, isolated, and depressed

Almost 64 per cent of Canadians aged 15-24 report poor mental health (the highest rate when compared to other age groups) and 49 per cent say their greatest challenge is feelings of loneliness and isolation.1 Perhaps most alarming: there has been a 100 per cent increase in hospital admissions for suicide attempts compared to pre-pandemic rates.2

Today, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, a leading non-profit supporting youth from disadvantaged circumstances through multi-year camp-based skills development programs, and Jack.org, Canada's only national charity training and empowering young leaders to revolutionize mental health, announced a partnership to bring a focus on mental well-being.

"Mental health doesn't take a summer break," says Katie Wheatley, Executive Youth Development Officer at Tims Camps. "The strain caused by the pandemic is disproportionately felt by our program participants. We empower our youth participants to discover their resilience, build key life skills, and develop as leaders. With the challenges they face, we also need to empower them to understand their mental health needs and the keys to building well-being. Jack.org has tremendous expertise in youth mental health education."

Peer relationships key to breaking stigma

Leveraging their standing as the leading peer-to-peer youth mental health education and advocacy organization in Canada, Jack.org's trained youth speakers will deliver mental health presentations to over 5,000 Tim Hortons Foundation Camps participants. Already engaged in a rigorous, strength-based learning model focused on developing key life-skills during their Tims Camps experience, participants will now contribute to breaking the stigma around mental health.

"This partnership puts youth first and brings applicable, relatable mental health education to camp programming, an environment where youth can be themselves, learn new things, and form supportive friendships," said Eric Windeler, Founder & Executive Director at Jack.org. "We have a shared vision for Canada where all young people understand how to take care of their own mental health and support one another. A Canada without shame, where all those who need mental health support get the help they deserve."

Mental health the missing piece to youth development program

Jack.org's approach focuses on "upstream education" and prevention of mental health challenges through stigma reduction, increased mental health literacy and help-seeking. Delivered virtually, these livestreamed presentations called "Jack Talks" educate participants on the basics of mental health, share lessons on recognizing the signs of struggles in themselves and peers, teach tactics to offer support and self-care, and reinforce ways to connect to resources in times of need. Jack Talks will complement the existing roster of Tims Camps programming that focuses on social and emotional development and learning and innovation skills.

Jack.org will also use their world class digital resource BeThere.org to train Tim Hortons Foundation Camps staff – already skilled leaders in youth development – equipping them with mental health literacy to safely and effectively support participants. The interactive, online workshops will teach camp staff how to recognize when someone is struggling with their mental health, lean into tough conversations, become a better listener, set healthy boundaries, and connect someone to resources and services in their community. The workshops also cover how to "Be There for Yourself" to encourage staff to take care of their own mental health while also being there for their campers.

_________________________ 1 Mental Health Commission of Canada

2 Children's Healthcare Canada

About Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 to expand the horizon of what is possible for young people. A leader in youth development programming, Tims Camps support youth from low-income homes between the ages of 12 to 16 – an important developmental time that helps shape who they will become as adults. Through a multi-year, camp-based program, youth learn skills like leadership, resilience and responsibility, which empower them to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better. With seven camps in North America that run year-round Summer and School Programs, youth are supported to thrive when they return home, to excel in post-secondary education, to succeed at work and to contribute positively to their communities. More than 300,000 kids have attended a Foundation camp at no cost to them or their families. For more information about Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps, please visit www.timscamps.com .

About Jack.org

Jack.org is Canada's only charity training and empowering young leaders to revolutionize mental health in every province and territory. Through Jack Talks, Jack Chapters, and Jack Summits, young leaders identify and dismantle barriers to positive mental health in their communities. And through engaging resources like Be There, we give young people the mental health resources they need to learn how to safely support someone struggling with their mental health. We're working towards a Canada where all young people understand how to take care of their own mental health and look out for each other. A Canada without shame, where all those who need support get the help they deserve. Our movement is powered by tens of thousands of advocates and allies across every province and territory of Canada. And we're just getting started.

SOURCE Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

For further information: Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, Jesse Mintz: [email protected], 416 704 9642; Jack.org, Jérémie Gabourg: [email protected], (514) 244- 5250