Tile and HP Enter Multi-Year, Multi-Product Collaboration to Make Laptops Findable

HP's Elite Dragonfly First-to-Market, Tile-Enabled Laptop

is Findable Even When Offline or Powered Down

SAN MATEO, CA, Jan. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Tile, the world's leading smart location company, today announced a collaboration with HP, a PC industry leader, to release the first laptop with built-in Tile1, marking the company's entrance into a new vertical.

Starting early 2020, the HP Elite Dragonfly will feature Tile's finding technology as an option, allowing customers to use their Tile app to look for their lost or misplaced laptops, view the last place it was seen, and activate Tile's finding network for assistance should the device be lost beyond Bluetooth range. The feature works even if the HP laptop is offline or when powered off.

"This announcement with HP comes at a time when Tile is rapidly expanding our embedded business," said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. "We are pleased to innovate alongside industry leaders to make valuable, everyday devices like laptops findable."

In a recent global survey, nearly half of respondents said they have left home without their laptop in the past year, making them late to work and disrupting their day. Today's announced Tile and HP collaboration brings finding power to all of the places laptop users go, saving time and empowering the everyday -- in fact, 72 percent said the ability to locate their lost or misplaced laptop would be very or extremely valuable.

The integration will work using a new Tile Windows app on the HP Elite Dragonfly, and the users Tile mobile app. The Tile-enabled Dragonfly boasts a finding range and ringing features similar to Tile's most powerful hardware.

With over 29 billion BLE-enabled devices2 expected to ship over the next five years, nearly one billion of them laptops3, integrations are an important business pillar for Tile. Starting in 2018, the company announced a number of new partners including Bose and Sennheiser, as well as BLE chip makers Nordic, Qualcomm and Toshiba, bringing the total number of Tile partners to over 20. Moving forward, Tile will continue to grow its embedded partnership portfolio, with plans to more than double the number of its current partners in 2020.

About Tile

Tile gives everything the power of smart location, locating more than six million unique items every day. Leveraging its vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. The company is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com.



1 Based on HP's internal analysis of notebooks with factory pre-installed Tile tracking hardware and software as of December 2019. Planned availability on HP ELITE DRAGONFLY Q1 2020. Must be configured at purchase. 2 https://www.ericsson.com/en/mobility-report/internet-of-things-forecast 3 https://www.statista.com/statistics/272595/global-shipments-forecast-for-tablets-laptops-and-desktop-pcs/

