Tiernan Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Tiernan Gold Corp. ("Tiernan" or the "Company") (TSXV: TNGD) announces the grant of an aggregate of 20,014 deferred share units ("DSUs") to non-executive directors of the Company under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted on October 16, 2025. Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company, a cash payment equal to the value of one common share of the Company, a combination thereof, or otherwise as determined at the sole discretion of the Company, following the holder ceasing to be a director of the Company.

The DSUs vest one year from the date of grant and have been granted for the fourth quarter (Q4 2025) at a price of $7.15 per share. The Company's grant of DSUs is in addition to cash compensation fees payable to its non-executive directors.

About Tiernan Gold Corp.

Tiernan is a corporation existing under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. Tiernan is focused on the disciplined de-risking of the Volcan Gold Project strategically located in Chile's Maricunga Gold Belt, one of the world's most prolific gold belts. The Company's strategy is to systematically de-risk the Project through staged technical work, leveraging its strong shareholder base and operating experience to unlock value over time.

On behalf of Tiernan Gold Corp.

Fausto Di Trapani

President and CEO

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Tiernan Gold Corp.

Fausto Di Trapani, President and CEO, Email: [email protected], Telephone: +1 (888) 926 2591