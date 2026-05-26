TIDEWATER RENEWABLES LTD. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(TSX: LCFS)

CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Tidewater Renewables Ltd. ("Tidewater" or the "Corporation") (TSX: LCFS) is pleased to announce the voting results from our annual general meeting of holders of common shares ("Shares") of the Corporation held virtually on May 26, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 27,016,177 Shares representing 74.043% of the outstanding Shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. The holders of Shares: (i) fixed the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at four; (ii) elected Thomas Dea, Jeremy Baines, Jeffrey Hamilton and Todd Moser‎ as directors of the Corporation; (iii) re-appointed Deloitte LLP as Tidewater's auditors; and (iv) passed the non-binding advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Thomas Dea 26,490,769 98.067 % 522,283 1.933 % Jeremy Baines 27,012,998 99.999 % 54 0.000 % Jeffrey Hamilton 26,494,736 98.081 % 518,316 1.919 % Todd Moser 26,500,769 98.104 % 512,283 1.896 %











Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated April 6, 2026 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting on SEDAR+.

About Tidewater

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol "LCFS". The Corporation is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, primarily renewable diesel. The Corporation was created in response to the growing demand for renewable fuels in North America and to capitalize on its potential to efficiently turn a wide variety of renewable feedstocks (such as canola oil, tallow, used cooking oil, distillers corn oil, soybean oil, and other biomasses) into low carbon fuels. Tidewaters' objective is to become a leading Canadian renewable fuel producer. The Corporation is pursuing this objective through the ownership, development, and operation of clean fuels projects and related infrastructure that utilize existing proven technologies. Additional information relating to Tidewater is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.tidewater-renewables.com.

SOURCE Tidewater Renewables Ltd

For further information: Jeremy Baines, Chief Executive Officer, Tidewater Renewables Ltd., Email: [email protected]; Ian Quartly, Chief Financial Officer, Tidewater Renewables Ltd., Email: [email protected]