Tidal Grow® AgriScience's Intelligent Nitrogen Technology Expands Into the Canadian Market

Tidal Grow® AgriScience's alignN®, a revolutionary nitrogen management fertilizer, is now available for distribution and use in Canada.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tidal Grow® AgriScience, a division of Tidal Vision Products Inc., is introducing its Intelligent Leaf Delivery Technology, alignN® 18-0-0, to Canada's agriculture industry. Tidal Grow® alignN® is a first-of-its-kind foliar applied nitrogen designed to help growers optimize nitrogen effectiveness, while reducing nitrogen loss. Formulated precisely for nitrogen-demanding crops like canola and wheat, alignN® is now available for distribution and sale in Canada--giving growers the ability to apply encapsulated urea nitrogen directly onto and into the leaf, where it is absorbed for maximum intake and metabolism.

Tidal Grow® AgriScience alignN® wheat trial demonstrates measurable crop performance improvements including: increased flag leaf size, protein quality, and increased yield under extreme drought conditions in 2025.

"Canadian growers now have a new way to protect their precious fertilizer investments," said Norm Davy, president and chief commercial officer for Tidal Grow® AgriScience. "Our precise formulation of alignN® allows nitrogen to bond electrostatically to the plant, helping keep it available under challenging conditions and reducing losses from volatilization, leaching, and runoff. By improving nitrogen intake, alignN® offers additional yield potential while supporting more sustainable, cost-effective nutrient management."

Even under extreme drought conditions, alignN® demonstrated effective in-season nitrogen response on wheat with up to 22% increase in flag leaf diameter, a boost in protein content, and increased yield by up to 7% with net returns offering C$10-25 per acre. Similar results appeared in canola trials with increased yield of up to 10% and more than 1% boost in oil content with net returns of C$15-35 per acre.

Compatible with most herbicides, fungicides, and other nutrient inputs, alignN® can seamlessly integrate into Canadian growers' existing crop input and nutrient management programs.

Key Features and Advantages of Tidal Grow® alignN®:

Encapsulated urea nitrogen applied in season when crops need nitrogen the most

Direct delivery into the leaf's cuticles and stomata for precise absorption

Flexible application options: ground, aerial, and drone

Compatible with most herbicides, fungicides and other fertility inputs

Low application rates streamline logistics and operations

Supports 4R Nutrient Stewardship practices

For additional information about Tidal Grow® alignN®, visit the website.

Trial data images are available for media use here.

About Tidal Grow ® AgriScience

Tidal Grow® AgriScience, a division of Tidal Vision Products Inc., develops revolutionary crop protection and plant nutrition technologies. The Tidal Grow® AgriScience product portfolio harnesses Science Powered by Nature™ to create cutting-edge crop inputs that enable growers to be responsible stewards of the land while simultaneously driving profitability, higher yields, and improved soil and plant health for a healthier population and planet. Learn more at TidalGrowAg.com .

About Tidal Vision

Tidal Vision is a global leader in scalable biomolecular solutions for critical industries that sustain life: water and agriculture. Our integrated solutions compellingly outcompete in performance and economics and are engineered for seamless adoption. Tidal Vision currently has over 365 employees, 11 production facilities, 3 research and development facilities globally, and we are actively expanding. Learn more at TidalVision.com and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Tidal Grow® AgriScience

Amber Lovell, Public Relations Content Specialist, Element [email protected], (786) 365-9650