Ticker Take Surpasses 3 Billion Views, Cementing Its Position as a Leading Creator-Driven Financial Media Network

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Ticker Take, the creator-driven financial media network co-founded by Jon Erlichman and Caroline Lesley, today announced it has surpassed 3 billion total views since launching in October 2024 -- a milestone that underscores its rapid rise and growing influence in financial media.

Jon Erlichman & Caroline Lesley, Co-Founders, Ticker Take (CNW Group/Ticker Take)

Ticker Take's growth has been supported by strategic partnerships that extend its reach and impact. Through its collaboration with Bell Media, content is distributed across BNN Bloomberg's digital properties. The company has also partnered with the New York Stock Exchange, providing access to one of the world's most iconic financial institutions and enhancing its ability to tell stories from the center of global markets.

The announcement comes as creators gather for the New York Stock Exchange's Creator Summit, a first-of-its-kind event highlighting the importance of digital-first voices.

Ticker Take has built a global audience of more than 1.8 million investors by delivering fast-paced, accessible coverage of the investing world across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X, Substack and podcast platforms.

"This milestone reflects a shift in how people engage with financial news," said Jon Erlichman, co-founder of Ticker Take. "Audiences want content that is both informative and easy to understand, delivered in formats that fit their daily lives. Reaching 3 billion views in less than 18 months is an exciting validation of that approach."

"We've always believed financial media could be more dynamic, more creative, and more accessible," said Caroline Lesley, co-founder of Ticker Take. "Our partnership with Bell Media has allowed us to scale that vision. Working with the New York Stock Exchange has helped bring it to life in powerful ways."

Ticker Take has also teamed up with dozens of leading brands on successful campaigns. Global X Investments Canada has played a key role as a founding sponsor. Other partners have included TD, Re/Max, Interactive Brokers, Questrade, Wealthsimple, and Moomoo.

"We wouldn't be here without the support of partners like Global X," Erlichman added. "They've played a critical role in helping us build something new and exciting in financial media."

About Ticker Take

Ticker Take is a financial media platform founded by Jon Erlichman and Caroline Lesley. Launched in October 2024, Ticker Take simplifies investing for digital audiences.

Links:

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@TickerTakewithJonErlichman

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@jonerlichman

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jonerlichman

X: www.x.com/jonerlichman

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jon.erlichman/

Substack: https://jonerlichman.substack.com/

Website: www.tickertakeonline.com

https://www.instagram.com/caroline.lesley/

SOURCE Ticker Take

Media Contact: Caroline Lesley, [email protected]