Tia Rosa Launches "Aroma by Tia Rosa" - A Scent-Led Dining Experience at Lucky Taco in Vancouver

The iconic tortilla brand partners with Lucky Taco in Kitsilano for a two-night sensory dining event where guests choose what they eat by smell, not sight.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Tia Rosa®, the authentic Mexican tortilla brand that has been delivering quality Mexican corn and flour tortillas since 1971, is bringing a first-of-its-kind dining concept to Vancouver this spring. On April 20 and 21, 2026, Tia Rosa will transform Lucky Taco in Kitsilano into Aroma by Tia Rosa - a one-of-a-kind sensory dining experience where scent sets the table.

Tia Rosa® has been delivering quality Mexican food favourites since 1971. (CNW Group/Taste Agency)

The concept is simple but unprecedented: there is no printed menu. Instead, guests are greeted and guided to a beautifully designed "Aromenu" featuring handcrafted scent boxes - each one with the aroma of a different taco. Fresh, smoky, sweet, spicy - guests follow their nose to choose their taco. It's a multisensory journey that puts scent at the centre of the dining experience, with taste, sight, sound, and touch completing the story.

The evening includes a complimentary taco chosen through the scent-led menu, chips and guacamole, and a margarita (non-alcoholic option available). The space is designed for energy, conversation, and discovery.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Aroma by Tia Rosa

Tagline: A One-of-a-Kind Night Where Scent Sets the Table

Dates: Monday, April 20 & Tuesday, April 21st, 2026

Seating Time: 7:30 - 8:30 PM

Location: Lucky Taco - 1685 Yew Street, Vancouver, BC

Admission: Complimentary (RSVP required)

RSVP: https://tastemedia.typeform.com/aroma-pub-rsvp

ABOUT TIA ROSA

Tia Rosa® has been delivering quality Mexican food favourites since 1971. An original Mexican brand now baked in Canada, Tia Rosa offers authentic flour and corn tortillas available at major grocery retailers across Canada.

ABOUT LUCKY TACO

Lucky Taco is a beloved taqueria in the heart of Kitsilano, Vancouver, just steps from the beach. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, well-raised meats, sustainable seafood, and some of Vancouver's best margaritas, Lucky Taco has been a neighbourhood staple since 2016. Lucky Taco is part of the Gooseneck Hospitality group.

FOLLOW ALONG

Tia Rosa Canada: @tiarosaca

Lucky Taco: @luckytacoyvr

Hashtag: #AromaByTiaRosa

SOURCE Taste Agency

MEDIA CONTACT: Sarah Rudin, Account Coordinator - Taste, [email protected], 647-223-1046