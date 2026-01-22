Thunder Bay Pulp and Paper Announces Increased Focus on Softwood Kraft Pulp Operations in 2026 and Beyond

Company to Discontinue Newsprint Mill Operations in Q1 2026

THUNDER BAY, ON, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Citing a uniquely large decline in demand for newsprint over the past several years, Thunder Bay Pulp and Paper announced today that it will file notices with the Ontario Ministry of Labour to cease newsprint operations in Thunder Bay in Q1 2026.

This decision was made only after significant efforts to reposition the company within the evolving and rapidly declining newsprint market were fully explored. The impacts of declining market demand were further compounded by significant increases in input costs. Up to 150 people will be directly impacted by the closure. The company is working closely with the local unions and all levels of government to ensure affected employees have access to employment transition supports, retraining programs, and other necessary resources.

"North American newsprint demand has declined by 40% since 2022 when Atlas Holdings purchased the company. Demand for newsprint in North America declined 18% in 2025 alone. Demand decline is the most insurmountable factor in the decision to cease newsprint production in Thunder Bay," says Norm Bush, CEO of Thunder Bay Pulp and Paper. "This was a very difficult decision, and we know how deeply it affects our employees and their families. After more than 100 years of operating in the Thunder Bay community, we also understand that the impacts extend beyond the mill, affecting local businesses, Indigenous partners, and the broader region."

Thunder Bay Pulp and Paper will continue to operate as a single-line Softwood Kraft mill and generate renewable energy for sale to the grid while driving the local and regional economy with up to 7,000 jobs when reliant sawmills and others in the supply chain are accounted for. In the months ahead, the company will work with the federal and provincial governments to refine its plans for new investments in the Softwood Kraft Pulp mill and appreciates the support of Premier Ford and his government in ensuring the company remains the anchor mill of Northwestern Ontario's Forestry Sector. The paper machine will be safely shuttered in a condition that could enable future conversion.

"As a company, we are not going anywhere. We are the anchor mill here in Northwestern Ontario, and we will continue to be. We will work collaboratively with all stakeholders as this transition unfolds and we position the company for a bright future in Ontario," concludes Bush.

SOURCE Thunder Bay Pulp & Paper

Media Contact: Stephanie Ash, Firedog Communications, Cell: (807) 472-5276, Email: [email protected]