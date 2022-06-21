ThroughPut Inc. Appoints Retired Brigadier General Ronald Jolly, U.S. Air Force, to Advisory Board

Executive military leader steeped in mission-readiness, human capital, strategic defense and fiscal budgets joins ThroughPut Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- ThroughPut.ai., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced the addition of retired U.S Air Force Brigadier General Ronald. E. Jolly, Sr., to its Board of Advisors. Ron is an exemplary dignitary, recognized for his service of over 30 years, across demanding and high-pressure executive military positions by applying principled leadership, rigorous standards, innovation and evolving methodologies. He has successfully directed multi-billion dollar operations spanning numerous locations in the United States and globally. He is a trusted ally to senior military and civilian executives in the public and private sectors.

Today, amidst rampant supply chain disruptions, U.S. Government organizations are increasingly modernizing internal and external operations using holistic AI-enabled solutions. ThroughPut's data-driven approach to solving the Public Sector's key operational and supply chain challenges is highly instrumental in delivering value across the entire spectrum. These range from operational responsiveness by acquiring the much-needed visibility into current, developing, and likely supply disruptions, to actually incorporating operational and market intelligence data for greater actionability.

"It's truly an honor to have retired Brigadier General Ron Jolly advising ThroughPut. Ron's family has served our country for generations. We are looking forward to learning from General Jolly's expertise, especially on how software can further assist with relief and rescue efforts. Without logistics senior leadership and experience, we would not be able to source and deliver thousands of bottles for baby formula so quickly, as well as other goods critical to our nation's supply chain and defense capabilities," said Ali Raza, CEO of ThroughPut Inc.

"I am honored to be selected as a member of the ThroughPut Inc. Board of Advisors," said Ron. "I look forward to working with and learning from this incredibly talented team to leverage Artificial Intelligence to find solutions to improve supply chain management nuances and associated industry challenges, today and in the future." he continued. "Working with the team of experts at ThroughPut, will help us together enable large corporations, logistics operations, and military environments to maneuver bottlenecks and efficiently reroute supply chain disruptions on large scales and greater orders-of-magnitude," he added.

Brigadier General Jolly's distinguished military career included years of experience across prestigious Government projects and diverse high-profile, hands-on industry domains. He was commissioned through ROTC at Oklahoma State University in December 1990, and he began his career as a Gold Bar recruiter with the Air Force ROTC program at the University of North Texas in August 1991. He graduated from the Aircraft Maintenance and Munitions Officer Course in January 1993 as an aircraft maintenance and munitions officer at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. General Jolly is a fully qualified aircraft maintenance and logistics readiness officer having served tours as Training Wing Commander, Air Base Wing Commander, Air Logistics Complex Deputy Commander for Maintenance, Chief of Staff for Headquarters, U.S. Central Command Directorate of Logistics and Engineering, Maintenance Group commander, Military Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force, Staff Officer at the Headquarters Air Force level and numerous wing level maintenance and logistics positions.

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI leader that puts Industrial Material Flow on Autopilot by leveraging existing Enterprise Data and Artificial Intelligence to achieve superior Business, Operations, Financial and Sustainability Results. ThroughPut's AI-powered Supply Chain software predicts Demand, reorients Production Capacity, reassigns Warehouse Space, and reorders Materials optimally, so businesses minimize overpromising and under-delivering. By way of ThroughPut's Supply Chain AI Orchestration software that sits on top of existing data architectures, ThroughPut improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain many times faster than leading contemporary solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies.

