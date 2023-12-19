ThroughPut.ai launches New AI-powered, Self-serve Data Mapping, Engineering and Transformation Capabilities to Accelerate time-to-value for Supply Chain Decision Intelligence

Today's businesses run on increasingly complex tech stacks, which require a unified, simple integration and automation solution – without which it becomes a daunting challenge to achieve holistic supply chain visibility and actionability. This partnership offers enterprises the opportunity to effortlessly connect disparate, complex systems and processes, thus breaking down silos to rapidly monetize supply chain data across their value stream.

With these new capabilities, organizations will now be able to more easily leverage data from multiple enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and other data sources – including third-party sources – much more rapidly on a single, fully integrated platform for a broad suite of use cases ranging from improving inventory management, logistics, fulfillment, and supply chain cost optimization.

"Leveraging Tray.io was a strategic decision to help focus ThroughPut.AI's core engineering efforts on functionality aimed at leveraging domain expertise in Supply Chain Operations and AI, while still having a streamlined process available to build and stand-up new integrations to our customers' diverse source systems. Additionally, Tray.io's embedded functionality allows us to offer our end-users an elegant self-serve mechanism to connect and map datasets in a streamlined manner, enabling our supply chain decision intelligence offering as a SaaS model as well," said Alla Anashenkova, VP of Product and Sales Engineering, ThroughPut Inc.

"AI is fully transforming how companies do business, and integrations and automation are at the center of that," said Alex Kohlhofer, Sr. Director, Head of Product Management at Tray.io. "With Tray.io and ThroughPut's powerfully integrated, comprehensive suite of APIs and capabilities, businesses can now rethink supply chain data engineering complexity with unmatched ease and true self-serve capabilities in a way that was not possible until now," he added.

ThroughPut.AI empowers leading businesses across the globe to drive continued growth in increasingly volatile market conditions by minimizing demand and supply variance via AI-powered supply chain visibility and actionability to help businesses balance their operations by effectively managing demand, capacity, working capital, and customer experience – setting the base for more robust and sustained growth.

