Three hundred young girls province-wide descend on Truro, Nova Scotia to elevate their hockey game with Scotiabank's Girls HockeyFest

During Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest , participants aged 7-16 years will be joined by professional athletes and trainers for on-ice drills, off-ice training and a nutrition session with players from the PWHPA Secret® Dream Gap Tour . To build on the momentum of the tour Scotiabank is excited to welcome Laura McIntosh, a PWHPA coach, to guide the on-ice sessions along with PWHPA players supporting both the on-ice and off-ice sessions. Scotiabank Teammate and Canadian hockey legend, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, will lead the half-day event.

"I am so proud to be a part of Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest, which helps encourage young female athletes in communities across Canada to reach their full potential," says Cassie Campbell-Pascall. "It's great to see the enthusiasm and passion for hockey in Truro and I am so excited to take part in the first Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest in Nova Scotia and see the future of Canadian women's hockey unfold."

Since 2006, Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest has engaged more than 16,000 young female athletes across Canada. Girls HockeyFest is one initiative among many in Scotiabank's hockey for all initiative. Scotiabank's hockey for all is focused on promoting diversity and inclusion throughout the game of hockey. The platform will contribute $2 million over the next 12 months towards programs that focus on increasing diversity among community and grassroots hockey organizations across Canada.

"We believe there is a place for all Canadians in hockey, and we are thrilled to be hosting Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest in Truro to connect young athletes with the sport's top professional talent," says Peter Fitzner, District Vice President, Northeast Nova Scotia at Scotiabank. "Our community has a deep passion for hockey, and I am proud that Scotiabank is supporting many local young women by providing them an incredible opportunity to participate in such unique, inclusive and financially accessible on- and off-ice programming."

Scotiabank is also proud to be renewing its partnership with the PWHPA. Scotiabank is the Official Bank of the PWHPA and supports their goal of showcasing the most talented women hockey players in the world.

Girls HockeyFest will take place on Sunday, November 14 at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, Nova Scotia.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future" we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

About Scotiabank Hockey

Scotiabank is the Official Bank of the NHL®, Toronto Maple Leafs (who play at Scotiabank Arena), Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames (who play at Scotiabank Saddledome), and Edmonton Oilers. The Bank also supports the Montreal Canadiens and is a sponsor of Hockey Canada, the PWHPA and the Hockey Diversity Alliance. Since 2008, Scotiabank's Community Hockey Sponsorship Program has supported over one million kids and counting through its involvement with minor hockey teams in communities across Canada. To find out more about Scotiabank's hockey programs, please visit www.scotiabankhockeyclub.com.

About Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA)

Professional Women's Hockey Players Association's (PWHPA) mission is to promote, advance and support a single, viable professional women's ice hockey league in North America that showcases the greatest product of women's professional ice hockey in the world. The organization aims to prove a united voice to players advocating for the creation of a sustainable professional league. Comprised of the world's best female hockey players including 38 Olympians, 60+ members of Hockey Canada and USA Hockey, and National Champions for Canada, USA, Finland and Russia. PWHPA is working to accomplish its mission by coordinating training needs and programming opportunities during the 2020-2021 season and collaborating with like-minded organizations to make hockey more inclusive for women today and for future generations. To learn more about PWHPA and the Dream Gap tour visit www.pwhpa.com.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media inquiries only: Kelty Reid, Scotiabank: [email protected]

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

