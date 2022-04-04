QUÉBEC, April 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The first three cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), subtype H5N1, have been confirmed in a Canada goose, in Granby, and in two snow geese, one in Saint-Jean-sur-le-Richelieu and the other in Saint-Isidore-de-Laprairie in Montérégie. The cases were identified as part of the provincial avian influenza surveillance program.

Cases of HPAI H5N1 were expected in Québec. Several cases of HPAI have been identified among both wild and farmed birds elsewhere in Canada since December 2021, in the Maritime provinces, Ontario and British Columbia, as well as in the United States. This virus has been circulating in Europe since 2020 and wild birds can introduce and spread the virus along their migration routes.

Risk to avian wildlife

Avian influenza is a virus that is present naturally among wild birds, and especially among aquatic species such as geese, ducks and seagulls. Generally, it causes few clinical symptoms in wild birds and is not an issue for species conservation, although highly pathogenic virus can sometimes cause sporadic mortality.

Risk to domestic birds

Unlike wild birds, domestic poultry is more sensitive to the virus, which can cause severe clinical symptoms and high mortality rates on poultry farms. The consequences can be devastating for the industry.

Since the avian influenza virus is excreted in the feces and secretions of infected birds, it can be introduced onto a farm by wild birds or humans (carrying the virus on their hands or boots), or through contaminated materials (e.g. water or fodder, vehicles, etc.) that come into contact with the poultry.

The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) reminds you of the importance of avoiding all contact between domestic poultry and wild birds. Rigorous preventive and biosafety measures must be implemented, on commercial farms and in backyard flocks. Monitor the health of your birds carefully and consult a vet for any unusual mortality or other symptoms of the disease. If necessary, call 1 844 ANIMAUX.

Risk to human health

Avian influenza is rarely transmitted to humans. When it does, it generally affects people who have close and sustained contact with infected poultry in enclosed environments (closed or confined spaces). If you are concerned about your health, please call Info-Santé 811.

Preventive measures

Basic measures are recommended to reduce the risk of exposure to avian influenza. These measures also reduce the risks associated with other zoonotic diseases.

Generally speaking, the general public should refrain from handling live or dead wild birds. If contact with a wild bird cannot be avoided, you should use gloves or a doubled plastic bag and avoid all contact with blood, bodily fluids or feces. After contact, wash your hands carefully with soap and hot water or with a hydroalcoholic solution.

If you hunt waterfowl, you are asked to follow the recommendations of the Public Health Agency of Canada to reduce the risk of exposure to avian influenza. There is no scientific evidence suggesting that consumption of properly cooked game birds is a cause of infection for humans. Complete instructions can be found here: Wild birds and avian influenza – Handling guidelines.

Members of the general public may report a dead or sick wild bird by calling the Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs (MFFP) at 1 877 346-6763, and should avoid handling the bird until they have received instructions.

Highlights:

Surveillance for avian influenza among wild birds has been ongoing in Québec since 2005. Its purpose is to ensure rapid detection of virus that may have serious consequences for domestic poultry flocks or for human health.

The MFFP and the MAPAQ work with the Centre québécois sur la santé des animaux sauvages to monitor the virus. Québec also works with other partners including Environment and Climate Change Canada's Canadian Wildlife Service in a national surveillance program coordinated by the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative.

Related links:

Visit the following Web pages for additional information on avian influenza (in French only), small game hunting or feeding wild birds (in French only).

For information about the MFFP and to learn more about its activities and achievements, visit mffp.gouv.qc.ca and the following social media:

https://www.facebook.com/ForetsFauneParcs

https://twitter.com/MFFP_Quebec

and the following social media: For information on the MAPAQ and to learn more about its activities and achievements, visit mapaq.gouv.qc.ca.

Information:

Media Relations

Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs

[email protected]

Tel. 418 521-3875

Media Relations

Ministère de l'Agriculture,

des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation

[email protected]

Tel. 418 380-2100 #3512

SOURCE Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs