Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited Announces Purchase of Shares in Valeura Energy Inc. and Filing of Early Warning Report

BANGKOK, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ -- Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited ("TTA") (BK:TTA) is pleased to announce that it filed an early warning report today in connection with the purchase of an aggregate of 1,900,200 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Valeura Energy Inc. ("Valeura"‎), a public company listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), in a series of open market transactions between November 9 and 22, 2023 through the facilities of the TSX (collectively, the "Acquisition"). TTA acquired the Common Shares at an average price of $3.79 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of $7,201,758.

The resulting change in TTA's share ownership position was greater than 2% from TTA's last early warning report that was filed on November 9, 2023 in which TTA reported the beneficial ownership of 10,309,900 Common Shares, which represented ‎approximately ‎‎10.14% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of Valeura. Subsequent to the Acquisition, TTA now holds 12,210,100 Common Shares, which represents ‎approximately 12.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Valeura.‎

TTA is acquiring the Common Shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, TTA may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or other securities of Valeura or dispose of some or all of the common shares or other securities of Valeura that it owns at such time.

The above referenced early warning report relating to this press release has been filed on ‎System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca ‎under Valeura's issuer profile. For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning ‎report, please contact TTA's Investor Relations at +66 (0) 2254 8437 Ext. 315 or [email protected].

About TTA

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited, or TTA, is a strategic investment holding company that is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), with an investment policy to achieve growth through a balanced portfolio that is diversified both locally and internationally. Included in its current business portfolio are Shipping, Offshore Service, Agrochemical, Food & Beverage, and Investment segments.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "target", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including without limitation statements relating to the percentage ownership of Valeura held by TTA. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. TTA cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. They are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change and TTA assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect new circumstances, except as required by law.

