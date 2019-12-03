Thomson Reuters to Provide Westlaw Edge, Practical Law to US Federal Courts

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters announced a newly awarded multi-year contract with the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts (AO) to provide Westlaw Edge and other market-leading legal research tools to the Federal Judiciary, including the Supreme Court of the United States and all U.S. circuit, district and bankruptcy courts, as well as federal public defenders. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

In all, more than 20,000 legal professionals at the AO will have access to Westlaw Edge, Thomson Reuters next generation AI-driven legal search platform; Practical Law, its attorney-authored legal know-how service; and Drafting Assistant, the business's suite of integrated tools for drafting legal documents.

At the heart of the contract is Westlaw Edge, which will be rolled out to all federal judiciary users in the first quarter of 2020. Launched last year, Westlaw Edge is the most intelligent legal research platform on the market and provides legal professionals with the fastest answers and most valuable insights via the next generation of legal search, as well as integrated litigation analytics and the most powerful citator. In July of this year, the company launched Westlaw Edge Quick Check, powered by state-of-the-art AI, which quickly and securely analyzes briefs to suggest highly relevant authority that traditional research may have missed.

"We are honored that the AO has again chosen Westlaw for its legal research needs," said Steve Rubley, president of Thomson Reuters Government segment. "We have so much innovation as the foundation of Westlaw Edge, and its sophisticated new tools like Quick Check and Litigation Analytics will help the federal judiciary work even more efficiently and perform legal research tasks with a higher degree of accuracy."

"Customer relationships like this are not only recognition of our technology leadership and product excellence, but also acknowledge the efforts of our employees throughout our previous contract with the AO to understand the unique needs of professionals across the various courts, provide training and support when needed, and engage with the customer as a trusted partner," said Thomson Reuters COO of Customer Markets Brian Peccarelli. "The AO has long been a customer of Westlaw, and we are committed to working and innovating alongside them to support their important work."

In October, Thomson Reuters announced it had been awarded a long-term contract to provide its market-leading legal research and investigative technology tools to the Department of Justice, including professionals at the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, among others.

