Thomson Reuters to Present at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) will present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday May 6, 2025 at 10:45am BST. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A video replay will be available an hour following the presentation in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

