Thomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024:

Good revenue momentum continued in the third quarter Total company revenues up 8%, organic revenues up 7% Organic revenues up 9% for the "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals)

Raised total company full-year organic revenue growth outlook to approximately 7% Raised organic revenue growth outlook for "Big 3" to approximately 8.5%

Announced agreement to sell its FindLaw business

"We saw good momentum continue in the third quarter, with revenue and margins moderately ahead of our expectations" said Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters.

"We remain focused on driving innovation across our portfolio and markets to best serve our customers, demonstrated by our investment in AI now increasing to more than $200 million in 2024. We continue to make progress against our "Build, Partner, Buy" strategy, including launching several new AI product capabilities and making exciting enhancements to CoCounsel, our professional-grade GenAI assistant. In addition, we have closed on the strategic acquisitions of Safe Sign Technologies and Materia, which complement our product roadmap and further accelerate our provision of GenAI tools for professionals."

Mr. Hasker added, "As we look ahead, we are committed to taking a balanced capital allocation approach, focusing on delivering sustained value creation through a long-term investment strategy."

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended September 30

Three Months Ended September 30, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS) (unaudited) IFRS Financial Measures (1) 2024 2023 Change Change at

Constant

Currency Revenues $1,724 $1,594 8 %

Operating profit $415 $441 -6 %

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $0.67 $0.80 -16 %

Net cash provided by operating activities $756 $674 12 %

Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1)







Revenues $1,724 $1,594 8 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA $609 $632 -4 % -4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.3 % 39.6 % -430bp -450bp Adjusted EPS $0.80 $0.82 -2 % -2 % Free cash flow $591 $529 12 %

(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the company uses certain non-IFRS

financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position. See the "Non-IFRS Financial

Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial

measures, including how they are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Revenues increased 8%, driven by growth in recurring and transactions revenues. Acquisitions had a 1% positive impact and foreign currency had a slightly negative impact on revenue growth.

Organic revenues increased 7%, driven by 8% growth in recurring revenues (84% of total revenues) and 12% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 6% organically.

The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 9% and collectively comprised 81% of total revenues.

Operating profit decreased 6% as higher revenues were more than offset by higher costs which included growth investments and the impact of acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4% primarily due to the same factors that impacted operating profit. The related margin decreased to 35.3% from 39.6% in the prior-year period. Foreign currency had a 20 basis points positive impact on the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Diluted EPS decreased to $0.67 compared to $0.80 in the prior-year period primarily reflecting higher tax expense, as the prior-year period included the release of certain tax reserves.

Adjusted EPS, which excludes the release of certain tax reserves, as well as other adjustments, decreased to $0.80 per share from $0.82 per share in the prior-year period as lower adjusted EBITDA and higher income taxes more than offset lower interest expense.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $82 million in the third quarter, primarily due to certain component changes in working capital.

Free cash flow increased $62 million primarily due to the increase in cash flow from operating activities.

Highlights by Customer Segment – Three Months Ended September 30

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended







September 30,

Change



2024 2023

Total Constant

Currency (1) Organic (1)(2) Revenues













Legal Professionals

$745 $688

8 % 8 % 7 % Corporates

437 391

12 % 12 % 10 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

221 203

9 % 11 % 10 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,403 1,282

9 % 10 % 9 % Reuters News

199 180

10 % 10 % 8 % Global Print

128 137

-7 % -6 % -6 % Eliminations/Rounding

(6) (5)







Revenues

$1,724 $1,594

8 % 9 % 7 %















Adjusted EBITDA( 1)













Legal Professionals

$334 $338

-1 % -1 %

Corporates

162 164

-1 % -2 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

59 64

-7 % -5 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

555 566

-2 % -2 %

Reuters News

40 37

10 % 14 %

Global Print

43 55

-22 % -21 %

Corporate costs

(29) (26)

n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$609 $632

-4 % -4 %

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin( 1)













Legal Professionals

44.9 % 49.1 %

-420bp -430bp

Corporates

36.8 % 41.9 %

-510bp -520bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

26.8 % 31.2 %

-440bp -430bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

39.5 % 44.0 %

-450bp -460bp

Reuters News

20.4 % 20.4 %

0bp 70bp

Global Print

33.1 % 39.6 %

-650bp -640bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

35.3 % 39.6 %

-430bp -450bp



(1) See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and

other non-IFRS financial measures. To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the company excludes fair value

adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue. (2) Computed for revenue growth only. n/a: not applicable

Unless otherwise noted, all revenue growth comparisons by customer segment in this news release are at constant currency (or exclude the impact of foreign currency) as Thomson Reuters believes this provides the best basis to measure their performance.

Legal Professionals

Revenues increased 8% to $745 million and included a positive impact from acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was 7%.

Recurring revenues increased 9% (97% of total, 8% organic). Organic growth was primarily driven by Westlaw, CoCounsel, Practical Law and the segment's international businesses.

Transactions revenues decreased 11% (3% of total, all organic).

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% to $334 million.

The margin decreased to 44.9% from 49.1% primarily driven by higher investments.

Corporates

Revenues increased 12% to $437 million, including the acquisition impact of Pagero. Organic revenue growth was 10%.

Recurring revenues increased 12% (89% of total, 9% organic). Organic growth was primarily driven by Practical Law, Direct and Indirect Tax, Clear and the segment's international businesses.

Transactions revenues increased 12% (11% of total, 13% organic) driven primarily by Trust, Direct Tax and segment's international businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% to $162 million.

The margin decreased to 36.8% from 41.9%, primarily driven by the Pagero acquisition and higher investments.

Tax & Accounting Professionals

Revenues increased 11% to $221 million. Organic revenue growth was 10%.

Recurring revenues increased 10% (77% of total, all organic). Organic growth was driven by the segment's Latin America business and UltraTax products.

business and UltraTax products. Transactions revenues increased 16% (23% of total, 13% organic) primarily due to UltraTax, Confirmation and the segment's international businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7% to $59 million.

The margin decreased to 26.8% from 31.2%, primarily driven by higher investments.

The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment is the company's most seasonal business with approximately 60% of full-year revenues typically generated in the first and fourth quarters. As a result, the margin performance of this segment has been generally higher in the first and fourth quarters as costs are typically incurred in a more linear fashion throughout the year.

Reuters News

Revenues of $199 million increased 10% (8% organic) which included a positive impact from acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was driven primarily by Generative AI related content licensing revenue that was largely transactional in nature and by a contractual price increase from our news agreement with the Data & Analytics business of LSEG.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $40 million driven by higher revenues.

Global Print

Revenues of $128 million decreased 6%, all organic, driven in part by the migration of customers from a Global Print product to Westlaw.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 22% to $43 million.

The margin decreased to 33.1% from 39.6% primarily due to lower revenues.

Corporate Costs

Corporate costs were $29 million compared to $26 million in the prior-year period.

Consolidated Financial Highlights – Nine Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS) (unaudited) IFRS Financial Measures (1) 2024 2023 Change Change at

Constant

Currency Revenues $5,349 $4,979 7 %

Operating profit $1,387 $1,774 -22 %

Diluted EPS $3.59 $4.31 -17 %

Net cash provided by operating activities $1,893 $1,636 16 %

Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1)







Revenues $5,349 $4,979 7 % 8 % Adjusted EBITDA $2,061 $1,971 5 % 5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.5 % 39.5 % -100bp -120bp Adjusted EPS $2.76 $2.53 9 % 9 % Free cash flow $1,403 $1,258 12 %

(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with IFRS, the company uses certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental

indicators of its operating performance and financial position. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended

to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial measures, including how they are defined and

reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

Revenues increased 7%, driven by growth in recurring and transactions revenues. Foreign currency had a slightly negative impact on revenue growth.

Organic revenues increased 8%, driven by 8% growth in recurring revenues (80% of total revenues) and 14% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 8% organically.

The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 9% and collectively comprised 82% of total revenues.

Operating profit decreased 22%, primarily because the 2023 period included a gain on the sale of a majority stake in the company's Elite business.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the gain on sale of Elite, as well as other items, increased 5% as higher revenues more than offset growth investments and the impact of acquisitions. The related margin decreased to 38.5% from 39.5% in the prior-year period. Foreign currency had a 20 basis points positive impact on the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Diluted EPS decreased to $3.59 compared to $4.31 in the prior-year period. The current period reflected lower operating profit and included a $468 million non-cash tax benefit related to tax legislation enacted in Canada. The prior-year period included a significant increase in the value of the company's investment in LSEG. In 2024, diluted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares outstanding due to share repurchases and the company's June 2023 return of capital transaction.

Adjusted EPS, which excludes the gain on sale of Elite, the changes in value of the company's LSEG investment, the non-cash tax benefit, as well as other adjustments, increased to $2.76 per share from $2.53 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA. In 2024, adjusted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $257 million due to the cash benefits from higher revenues that more than offset investment spending. The prior-year period also included $80 million of payments associated with the company's Change Program, which was completed at the end of 2022.

Free cash flow increased $145 million as higher cash flows from operating activities more than offset higher capital expenditures and lower cash flows from other investing activities.

Highlights by Customer Segment - Nine Months Ended September 30

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins) (unaudited)



Nine Months Ended











September 30,

Change



2024 2023

Total Constant

Currency (1) Organic (1)(2) Revenues













Legal Professionals

$2,193 $2,107

4 % 4 % 7 % Corporates

1,386 1,218

14 % 14 % 10 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

799 714

12 % 14 % 12 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

4,378 4,039

8 % 9 % 9 % Reuters News

614 549

12 % 12 % 9 % Global Print

375 408

-8 % -8 % -8 % Eliminations/Rounding

(18) (17)







Revenues

$5,349 $4,979

7 % 8 % 8 %















Adjusted EBITDA( 1)













Legal Professionals

$1,003 $1,001

0 % 0 %

Corporates

518 481

8 % 7 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

331 302

10 % 11 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,852 1,784

4 % 4 %

Reuters News

151 111

37 % 39 %

Global Print

133 158

-16 % -16 %

Corporate costs

(75) (82)

n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$2,061 $1,971

5 % 5 %

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin( 1)













Legal Professionals

45.7 % 47.5 %

-180bp -180bp

Corporates

37.2 % 39.4 %

-220bp -230bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

41.5 % 41.6 %

-10bp -20bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

42.3 % 44.0 %

-170bp -180bp

Reuters News

24.6 % 20.1 %

450bp 460bp

Global Print

35.5 % 38.6 %

-310bp -330bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

38.5 % 39.5 %

-100bp -120bp



(1) See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and

other non-IFRS financial measures. To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the company excludes fair value

adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue. (2) Computed for revenue growth only. n/a: not applicable

2024 Outlook

The company raised its 2024 outlook for organic revenue growth to reflect strong year-to-date performance. All other measures in the outlook were maintained.

The company's outlook for 2024 in the table below assumes constant currency rates and excludes the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions that may occur during the remainder of the year. Thomson Reuters believes that this type of guidance provides useful insight into the anticipated performance of its businesses.

The company expects its fourth-quarter 2024 organic revenue growth to be approximately 5% and its adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 37%.

The company continues to operate in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, reflecting ongoing geopolitical risk, uneven economic growth and an evolving interest rate and inflationary backdrop. Any worsening of the global economic or business environment, among other factors, could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook.

Reported Full-Year 2023 Results and Full-Year 2024 Outlook

Total Thomson Reuters FY 2023 Reported FY 2024 Outlook 2/8/2024 FY 2024 Outlook 5/2/2024 FY 2024 Outlook 8/1/2024 FY 2024 Outlook 11/5/2024 Total Revenue Growth 3 % ~ 6.5% 6.5% - 7.0% ~ 7.0% Unchanged Organic Revenue Growth(1) 6 % ~ 6% 6.0% - 6.5% ~ 6.5% ~7.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 39.3 % ~ 38% Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged Corporate Costs $115 million $120 - $130 million Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged Free Cash Flow(1) $1.9 billion ~ $1.8 billion Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged Accrued Capex as % of Revenues(1) 7.8 % ~ 8.5% Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged Depreciation & Amortization of Computer Software Depreciation & Amortization of Internally Developed Software Amortization of Acquired Software $628 million

$556 million $72 million $730 - $750 million

$595 - $615 million ~ $135 million Unchanged

Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged

$580 - $600 million ~ $150 million Unchanged

Unchanged Unchanged Interest Expense (P&L)(2) $164 million(2) $150 - $170 million Unchanged $125 - $145

million Unchanged Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1) 16.5 % ~ 18% Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged "Big 3" Segments(1) FY 2023 Reported FY 2024 Outlook 2/8/2024 FY 2024 Outlook 5/2/2024 FY 2024 Outlook 8/1/2024 FY 2024 Outlook 11/5/2024 Total Revenue Growth 3 % ~ 8% 8.0% - 8.5% ~ 8.5% Unchanged Organic Revenue Growth 7 % ~ 7.5% 7.5% - 8.0% ~ 8.0% ~8.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 43.8 % ~ 43% Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged





(1) Non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section below as well as the tables and footnotes appended to this news release for more information. (2) Full-year 2023 interest expense excludes a $12 million benefit associated with the release of a tax reserve that is removed from adjusted earnings.

The information in this section is forward-looking. Actual results, which will include the impact of currency and future acquisitions and dispositions completed during 2024 may differ materially from the company's 2024 outlook. The information in this section should also be read in conjunction with the section below entitled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Material Risks and Material Assumptions."

Dividends and common shares outstanding

A quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share is payable on December 10, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of November 21, 2024.

As of October 31, 2024, Thomson Reuters had approximately 449.9 million common shares outstanding.

Acquisitions

In August 2024, the company acquired Safe Sign Technologies, a U.K-based startup that is developing legal-specific large language models (LLMs).

In October 2024, the company acquired Materia, a US-based startup that has developed an agentic AI assistant for the tax, audit and accounting profession.

Sale agreement

In October 2024, the company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its FindLaw business. FindLaw operates an online legal directory and provides website creation and hosting services, law firm marketing solutions, and peer rating services. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024 contingent on receiving regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Thomson Reuters prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

This news release includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, which include ratios that incorporate one or more non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA (other than at the customer segment level) and the related margin, free cash flow, adjusted earnings and the effective tax rate on adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS, accrued capital expenditures expressed as a percentage of revenues, selected measures excluding the impact of foreign currency, changes in revenues computed on an organic basis as well as all financial measures for the "Big 3" segments.

Thomson Reuters uses these non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position as well as for internal planning purposes and the company's business outlook. Additionally, Thomson Reuters uses non-IFRS measures as the basis for management incentive programs. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the appended tables.

The company's outlook contains various non-IFRS financial measures. The company believes that providing reconciliations of forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures in its outlook would be potentially misleading and not practical due to the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of ongoing operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items may be significant. Consequently, for outlook purposes only, the company is unable to reconcile these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures because it cannot predict, with reasonable certainty, the impacts of changes in foreign exchange rates which impact (i) the translation of its results reported at average foreign currency rates for the year, and (ii) other finance income or expense related to intercompany financing arrangements. Additionally, the company cannot reasonably predict the occurrence or amount of other operating gains and losses that generally arise from business transactions that the company does not currently anticipate.

ROUNDING

Other than EPS, the company reports its results in millions of U.S. dollars, but computes percentage changes and margins using whole dollars to be more precise. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, MATERIAL RISKS AND MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, statements in Mr. Hasker's comments, the "2024 Outlook" section, and statements relating to the sale of the company's FindLaw business, are forward-looking. The words "will", "expect", "believe", "target", "estimate", "could", "should", "intend", "predict", "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. While the company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making forward-looking statements in this news release, they are not a guarantee of future performance or outcomes and there is no assurance that any of the other events described in any forward-looking statement will materialize. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the company's control and the effects of them can be difficult to predict.

Some of the material risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those discussed on pages 19-35 in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's 2023 annual report. These and other risk factors are discussed in materials that Thomson Reuters from time-to-time files with, or furnishes to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thomson Reuters annual and quarterly reports are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

The company's business outlook is based on information currently available to the company and is based on various external and internal assumptions made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Material assumptions and material risks may cause actual performance to differ from the company's expectations underlying its business outlook. In particular, the global economy has experienced substantial disruption due to concerns regarding economic effects associated with the macroeconomic backdrop and ongoing geopolitical risks. The company's business outlook assumes that uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions will continue to disrupt the economy and cause periods of volatility, however, these conditions may last substantially longer than expected and any worsening of the global economic or business environment could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook and affect its results and other expectations. For a discussion of material assumptions and material risks related to the company's 2024 outlook see page 19 of the company's second-quarter management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the period ended June 30, 2024. The company's quarterly MD&A and annual report was filed with, or furnished to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. SEC and are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

The company has provided an outlook for the purpose of presenting information about current expectations for the period presented. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which reflect expectations only as of the date of this news release.

Except as may be required by applicable law, Thomson Reuters disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Income Statement (millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 CONTINUING OPERATIONS









Revenues $1,724 $1,594

$5,349 $4,979 Operating expenses (1,117) (958)

(3,288) (3,022) Depreciation (30) (28)

(87) (87) Amortization of computer software (151) (132)

(458) (377) Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets (21) (24)

(69) (72) Other operating gains (losses), net 10 (11)

(60) 353 Operating profit 415 441

1,387 1,774 Finance costs, net:









Net interest expense (21) (32)

(97) (121) Other finance (costs) income (32) 117

(8) (75) Income before tax and equity method investments 362 526

1,282 1,578 Share of post-tax (losses) earnings in equity method

investments (8) (174)

45 815 Tax (expense) benefit (77) 18

258 (397) Earnings from continuing operations 277 370

1,585 1,996 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 24 (3)

35 21 Net earnings $301 $367

$1,620 $2,017 Earnings (loss) attributable to:









Common shareholders $301 $367

$1,623 $2,017 Non-controlling interests - -

(3) -











Earnings per share:









Basic earnings (loss) per share:









From continuing operations $0.61 $0.81

$3.51 $4.27 From discontinued operations 0.06 (0.01)

0.08 0.05 Basic earnings per share $0.67 $0.80

$3.59 $4.32











Diluted earnings (loss) per share:









From continuing operations $0.61 $0.81

$3.51 $4.27 From discontinued operations 0.06 (0.01)

0.08 0.04 Diluted earnings per share $0.67 $0.80

$3.59 $4.31











Basic weighted-average common shares 449,886,792 455,458,515

450,788,536 466,078,377 Diluted weighted-average common shares 450,458,885 456,062,363

451,424,716 466,838,142

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



September 30,

December 31, 2024

2023 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $1,731

$1,298 Trade and other receivables 1,011

1,122 Other financial assets 54

66 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 394

435 Current assets excluding assets held for sale 3,190

2,921 Assets held for sale 168

- Current assets 3,358

2,921







Property and equipment, net 430

447 Computer software, net 1,430

1,236 Other identifiable intangible assets, net 3,165

3,165 Goodwill 7,342

6,719 Equity method investments 277

2,030 Other financial assets 380

444 Other non-current assets 623

618 Deferred tax 1,426

1,104 Total assets $18,431

$18,684







Liabilities and equity





Liabilities





Current indebtedness $1,036

$372 Payables, accruals and provisions 1,063

1,114 Current tax liabilities 296

248 Deferred revenue 1,044

992 Other financial liabilities 100

507 Current liabilities excluding liabilities associated with assets held for sale 3,539

3,233 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 22

- Current liabilities 3,561

3,233







Long-term indebtedness 1,847

2,905 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 670

692 Other financial liabilities 243

237 Deferred tax 237

553 Total liabilities 6,558

7,620







Equity





Capital 3,462

3,405 Retained earnings 9,370

8,680 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (959)

(1,021) Total equity 11,873

11,064 Total liabilities and equity $18,431

$18,684

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities









Earnings from continuing operations $277 $370

$1,585 $1,996 Adjustments for:









Depreciation 30 28

87 87 Amortization of computer software 151 132

458 377 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 21 24

69 72 Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity method investments 8 174

(45) (815) Net (gains) losses on disposals of businesses and investments (1) 6

3 (341) Deferred tax 8 (251)

(687) (369) Other 56 (89)

173 188 Changes in working capital and other items 206 257

252 417 Operating cash flows from continuing operations 756 651

1,895 1,612 Operating cash flows from discontinued operations - 23

(2) 24 Net cash provided by operating activities 756 674

1,893 1,636











Investing activities









Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (25) (678)

(492) (1,201) Proceeds related to disposals of businesses and investments 33 -

29 418 Proceeds from sales of LSEG shares - 1,517

1,854 5,393 Capital expenditures (149) (145)

(446) (412) Other investing activities - 14

6 82 Taxes paid on sales of LSEG shares and disposals of businesses (65) (273)

(202) (543) Investing cash flows from continuing operations (206) 435

749 3,737 Investing cash flows from discontinued operations - -

- (1) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (206) 435

749 3,736











Financing activities









Repayments of debt (242) -

(290) - Net repayments under short-term loan facilities - (1,214)

(139) (443) Payments of lease principal (15) (13)

(46) (44) Payments for return of capital on common shares - -

- (2,045) Repurchases of common shares - -

(639) (718) Dividends paid on preference shares (1) (1)

(4) (4) Dividends paid on common shares (236) (218)

(708) (672) Purchase of non-controlling interests - -

(384) - Other financing activities 2 (3)

3 2 Net cash used in financing activities (492) (1,449)

(2,207) (3,924) Translation adjustments 3 (2)

(2) (1) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 61 (342)

433 1,447 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,670 2,858

1,298 1,069 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $1,731 $2,516

$1,731 $2,516

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Earnings from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Year Ended September 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023

2023















Earnings from continuing operations $277 $370

$1,585 $1,996

$2,646 Adjustments to remove:













Tax expense (benefit) 77 (18)

(258) 397

417 Other finance costs (income) 32 (117)

8 75

192 Net interest expense 21 32

97 121

152 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 21 24

69 72

97 Amortization of computer software 151 132

458 377

512 Depreciation 30 28

87 87

116 EBITDA $609 $451

$2,046 $3,125

$4,132 Adjustments to remove:













Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity method investments 8 174

(45) (815)

(1,075) Other operating (gains) losses, net (10) 11

60 (353)

(397) Fair value adjustments* 2 (4)

- 14

18 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $609 $632

$2,061 $1,971

$2,678 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 35.3 % 39.6 %

38.5 % 39.5 %

39.3 %



* Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Year Ended September 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $756 $674

$1,893 $1,636

$2,341 Capital expenditures (149) (145)

(446) (412)

(544) Other investing activities - 14

6 82

137 Payments of lease principal (15) (13)

(46) (44)

(58) Dividends paid on preference shares (1) (1)

(4) (4)

(5) Free cash flow(1) $591 $529

$1,403 $1,258

$1,871

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures to Accrued Capital Expenditures(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31,



2023 Capital expenditures

$544 Remove: IFRS adjustment to cash basis

(12) Accrued capital expenditures (1)

$532 Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues(1)

7.8 %





(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings(1) Reconciliation of Total Change in Adjusted EPS to Change in Constant Currency(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Year Ended

December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023

2023 Net earnings $301 $367

$1,620 $2,017

$2,695 Adjustments to remove:













Fair value adjustments* 2 (4)

- 14

18 Amortization of acquired computer software 34 21

109 48

72 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 21 24

69 72

97 Other operating (gains) losses, net (10) 11

60 (353)

(397) Interest benefit impacting comparability(2) - (12)

- (12)

(12) Other finance costs (income) 32 (117)

8 75

192 Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity method investments 8 174

(45) (815)

(1,075) Tax on above items(1) (5) (31)

(45) 227

265 Tax items impacting comparability(1) (2) (2) (62)

(483) (64)

(172) (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (24) 3

(35) (21)

(49) Interim period effective tax rate normalization(1) 3 2

(7) (1)

- Dividends declared on preference shares (1) (1)

(4) (4)

(5) Adjusted earnings(1) (3) $359 $375

$1,247 $1,183

$1,629 Adjusted EPS(1) (3) $0.80 $0.82

$2.76 $2.53



Total change -2 %



9 %





Foreign currency 0 %



0 %





Constant currency -2 %



9 %





Diluted weighted-average common shares (millions) 450.5 456.1

451.4 466.8





Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1) Year-ended

December 31,

2023 Adjusted earnings $1,629 Plus: Dividends declared on preference shares 5 Plus: Tax expense on adjusted earnings 324 Pre-tax adjusted earnings $1,958



IFRS Tax expense $417 Remove tax related to:

Amortization of acquired computer software 17 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 22 Share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments (253) Other finance costs 31 Other operating gains, net (81) Other items (1) Subtotal – Remove tax expense on pre-tax items removed from adjusted earnings (265) Remove: Tax items impacting comparability 172 Total - Remove all items impacting comparability (93) Tax expense on adjusted earnings $324 Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings 16.5 %





*Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.



(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures. (2) All periods of 2023 included the release of tax and interest reserves due to the expiration of statutes of limitation. (3) The adjusted earnings impact of non-controlling interests, which was applicable only to the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was not material.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







September 30,

Change



2024 2023

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic Total Revenues

















Legal Professionals

$745 $688

8 % 0 % 8 % 1 % 7 % Corporates

437 391

12 % 0 % 12 % 2 % 10 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

221 203

9 % -2 % 11 % 1 % 10 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,403 1,282

9 % 0 % 10 % 1 % 9 % Reuters News

199 180

10 % 0 % 10 % 2 % 8 % Global Print

128 137

-7 % 0 % -6 % 0 % -6 % Eliminations/Rounding

(6) (5)











Revenues

$1,724 $1,594

8 % 0 % 9 % 1 % 7 %



















Recurring Revenues

















Legal Professionals

$721 $661

9 % 0 % 9 % 1 % 8 % Corporates

390 349

12 % 0 % 12 % 3 % 9 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

170 160

7 % -3 % 10 % 0 % 10 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,281 1,170

10 % 0 % 10 % 1 % 9 % Reuters News

167 158

6 % 0 % 6 % 2 % 4 % Eliminations/Rounding

(6) (5)











Total Recurring Revenues

$1,442 $1,323

9 % 0 % 10 % 1 % 8 %



















Transactions Revenues

















Legal Professionals

$24 $27

-12 % -2 % -11 % 0 % -11 % Corporates

47 42

12 % 0 % 12 % -1 % 13 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

51 43

16 % -1 % 16 % 3 % 13 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

122 112

8 % -1 % 8 % 1 % 8 % Reuters News

32 22

45 % 3 % 41 % 7 % 35 % Total Transactions Revenues

$154 $134

14 % 0 % 14 % 2 % 12 %





Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.



(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)





Nine Months Ended







September 30,

Change



2024 2023

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic Total Revenues

















Legal Professionals

$2,193 $2,107

4 % 0 % 4 % -3 % 7 % Corporates

1,386 1,218

14 % 0 % 14 % 4 % 10 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

799 714

12 % -2 % 14 % 2 % 12 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

4,378 4,039

8 % 0 % 9 % 0 % 9 % Reuters News

614 549

12 % -1 % 12 % 3 % 9 % Global Print

375 408

-8 % 0 % -8 % 0 % -8 % Eliminations/Rounding

(18) (17)











Revenues

$5,349 $4,979

7 % 0 % 8 % 0 % 8 %



















Recurring Revenues

















Legal Professionals

$2,121 $2,000

6 % 0 % 6 % -2 % 8 % Corporates

1,142 1,015

12 % 0 % 12 % 3 % 10 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

548 503

9 % -2 % 11 % 0 % 11 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

3,811 3,518

8 % 0 % 9 % 0 % 9 % Reuters News

495 468

6 % -1 % 6 % 2 % 4 % Eliminations/Rounding

(18) (17)











Total Recurring Revenues

$4,288 $3,969

8 % 0 % 8 % 0 % 8 %



















Transactions Revenues

















Legal Professionals

$72 $107

-33 % -2 % -32 % -30 % -1 % Corporates

244 203

21 % 0 % 21 % 10 % 11 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

251 211

19 % -1 % 19 % 6 % 13 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

567 521

9 % -1 % 9 % -1 % 10 % Reuters News

119 81

47 % 0 % 47 % 7 % 39 % Total Transactions Revenues

$686 $602

14 % -1 % 14 % 0 % 14 %





Year Ended







December 31,

Change



2023 2022

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic Total Revenues

















Legal Professionals

$2,807 $2,803

0 % 0 % 0 % -6 % 6 % Corporates

1,620 1,536

5 % 0 % 5 % -2 % 7 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

1,058 986

7 % -2 % 9 % -1 % 10 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

5,485 5,325

3 % 0 % 4 % -4 % 7 % Reuters News

769 733

5 % 0 % 5 % 1 % 4 % Global Print

562 592

-5 % -1 % -4 % -1 % -3 % Eliminations/Rounding

(22) (23)











Revenues

$6,794 $6,627

3 % 0 % 3 % -3 % 6 %





Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.



(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Related Margin(1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended







September 30,

Change



2024 2023

Total Foreign Currency Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA (1)













Legal Professionals

$334 $338

-1 % 0 % -1 % Corporates

162 164

-1 % 0 % -2 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

59 64

-7 % -3 % -5 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

555 566

-2 % 0 % -2 % Reuters News

40 37

10 % -4 % 14 % Global Print

43 55

-22 % 0 % -21 % Corporate costs

(29) (26)

n/a n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA

$609 $632

-4 % 0 % -4 %















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)













Legal Professionals

44.9 % 49.1 %

-420bp 10bp -430bp Corporates

36.8 % 41.9 %

-510bp 10bp -520bp Tax & Accounting Professionals

26.8 % 31.2 %

-440bp -10bp -430bp "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

39.5 % 44.0 %

-450bp 10bp -460bp Reuters News

20.4 % 20.4 %

0bp -70bp 70bp Global Print

33.1 % 39.6 %

-650bp -10bp -640bp Adjusted EBITDA margin

35.3 % 39.6 %

-430bp 20bp -450bp

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Related Margin(1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)







Nine Months Ended







September 30,

Change



2024 2023

Total Foreign Currency Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA (1)













Legal Professionals

$1,003 $1,001

0 % 0 % 0 % Corporates

518 481

8 % 0 % 7 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

331 302

10 % -2 % 11 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,852 1,784

4 % 0 % 4 % Reuters News

151 111

37 % -2 % 39 % Global Print

133 158

-16 % 0 % -16 % Corporate costs

(75) (82)

n/a n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA

$2,061 $1,971

5 % 0 % 5 %















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)













Legal Professionals

45.7 % 47.5 %

-180bp 0bp -180bp Corporates

37.2 % 39.4 %

-220bp 10bp -230bp Tax & Accounting Professionals

41.5 % 41.6 %

-10bp 10bp -20bp "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

42.3 % 44.0 %

-170bp 10bp -180bp Reuters News

24.6 % 20.1 %

450bp -10bp 460bp Global Print

35.5 % 38.6 %

-310bp 20bp -330bp Adjusted EBITDA margin

38.5 % 39.5 %

-100bp 20bp -120bp





n/a: not applicable



Growth percentages and margins are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.



(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the company excludes fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue from its IFRS revenues. The chart below reconciles IFRS revenues to revenues used in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA margin, which excludes fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Three months ended September 30, 2024

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin Legal Professionals $745 - $745 $334 44.9 % Corporates 437 $2 439 162 36.8 % Tax & Accounting Professionals 221 - 221 59 26.8 % "Big 3" Segments Combined 1,403 2 1,405 555 39.5 % Reuters News 199 - 199 40 20.4 % Global Print 128 - 128 43 33.1 % Eliminations/ Rounding (6) - (6) - n/a Corporate costs - - - (29) n/a Consolidated totals $1,724 $2 $1,726 $609 35.3 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2024

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin Legal Professionals $2,193 $1 $2,194 $1,003 45.7 % Corporates 1,386 6 1,392 518 37.2 % Tax & Accounting Professionals 799 - 799 331 41.5 % "Big 3" Segments Combined 4,378 7 4,385 1,852 42.3 % Reuters News 614 1 615 151 24.6 % Global Print 375 - 375 133 35.5 % Eliminations/ Rounding (18) - (18) - n/a Corporate costs - - - (75) n/a Consolidated totals $5,349 $8 $5,357 $2,061 38.5 %

Three months ended September 30, 2023

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin Legal Professionals $688 $1 $689 $338 49.1 % Corporates 391 - 391 164 41.9 % Tax & Accounting Professionals 203 1 204 64 31.2 % "Big 3" Segments Combined 1,282 2 1,284 566 44.0 % Reuters News 180 - 180 37 20.4 % Global Print 137 - 137 55 39.6 % Eliminations/ Rounding (5) - (5) - n/a Corporate costs - - - (26) n/a Consolidated totals $1,594 $2 $1,596 $632 39.6 %





n/a: not applicable



Margins are computed using whole dollars, as a result, margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented due to rounding.



(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

Nine months ended September 30, 2023

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin Legal Professionals $2,107 $1 $2,108 $1,001 47.5 % Corporates 1,218 3 1,221 481 39.4 % Tax & Accounting Professionals 714 11 725 302 41.6 % "Big 3" Segments Combined 4,039 15 4,054 1,784 44.0 % Reuters News 549 - 549 111 20.1 % Global Print 408 - 408 158 38.6 % Eliminations/ Rounding (17) - (17) - n/a Corporate costs - - - (82) n/a Consolidated totals $4,979 $15 $4,994 $1,971 39.5 %

Thomson Reuters Corporation "Big 3" Segments and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) and the Related Margins(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)







Year Ended



December 31, 2023





2023 Adjusted EBITDA (1)





Legal Professionals



$1,299 Corporates



619 Tax & Accounting Professionals



490 "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)



2,408 Reuters News



172 Global Print



213 Corporate costs



(115) Adjusted EBITDA



$2,678







"Big 3" Segments Combined (1)





Adjusted EBITDA



$2,408 Revenues, excluding $15 million of fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue



$5,500 Adjusted EBITDA margin



43.8 %







Consolidated (1)





Adjusted EBITDA



$2,678 Revenues, excluding $16 million of fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue



$6,810 Adjusted EBITDA margin



39.3 %





n/a: not applicable



Margins are computed using whole dollars, as a result, margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented due to rounding.



(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Non-IFRS Financial

Measures Definition Why Useful to the Company and Investors Adjusted EBITDA

and the related

margin Represents earnings or losses from continuing operations before tax expense or

benefit, net interest expense, other finance costs or income, depreciation,

amortization of computer software and other identifiable intangible assets,

Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method

investments, other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges

and fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue. The related margin is adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenues. For

purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to

acquired deferred revenue. Provides a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and

performance trends by excluding items that the company does not

consider to be controllable activities for this purpose. Also, represents a measure commonly reported and widely used by

investors as a valuation metric, as well as to assess the company's

ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted earnings

and adjusted EPS Net earnings or loss including dividends declared on preference shares but

excluding the post-tax impacts of fair value adjustments, including those related

to acquired deferred revenue, amortization of acquired intangible assets

(attributable to other identifiable intangible assets and acquired computer

software), other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges,

other finance costs or income, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or

losses in equity method investments, discontinued operations and other items

affecting comparability. Acquired intangible assets contribute to the generation

of revenues from acquired companies, which are included in the company's

computation of adjusted earnings. The post-tax amount of each item is excluded from adjusted earnings based on

the specific tax rules and tax rates associated with the nature and jurisdiction of

each item. Adjusted EPS is calculated from adjusted earnings using diluted weighted-average

shares and does not represent actual earnings or loss per share attributable to

shareholders. Provides a more comparable basis to analyze earnings. These measures are commonly used by shareholders to measure

performance. Effective tax rate on

adjusted earnings Adjusted tax expense divided by pre-tax adjusted earnings. Adjusted tax expense

is computed as income tax (benefit) expense plus or minus the income tax

impacts of all items impacting adjusted earnings (as described above), and other

tax items impacting comparability. In interim periods, the company also makes an adjustment to reflect income

taxes based on the estimated full-year effective tax rate. Earnings or losses for

interim periods under IFRS reflect income taxes based on the estimated effective

tax rates of each of the jurisdictions in which Thomson Reuters operates. The

non-IFRS adjustment reallocates estimated full-year income taxes between

interim periods but has no effect on full-year income taxes. Provides a basis to analyze the effective tax rate associated with

adjusted earnings. The company's effective tax rate computed in accordance with IFRS

may be more volatile by quarter because the geographical mix of

pre-tax profits and losses in interim periods may be different from

that for the full year. Therefore, the company believes that using

the expected full-year effective tax rate provides more

comparability among interim periods. Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities and other investing activities, less

capital expenditures, payments of lease principal and dividends paid on the

company's preference shares. Helps assess the company's ability, over the long term, to create

value for its shareholders as it represents cash available to repay

debt, pay common dividends and fund share repurchases and

acquisitions. Changes before the

impact of foreign

currency or at

"constant currency" The changes in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and the related margin, and adjusted

EPS before currency (at constant currency or excluding the effects of currency)

are determined by converting the current and equivalent prior period's local

currency results using the same foreign currency exchange rate. Provides better comparability of business trends from period to

period. Changes in

revenues computed

on an "organic"

basis Represent changes in revenues of the company's existing businesses at constant

currency. The metric excludes the distortive impacts of acquisitions and

dispositions from not owning the business in both comparable periods. Provides further insight into the performance of the company's

existing businesses by excluding distortive impacts and serves as a

better measure of the company's ability to grow its business over

the long term. Accrued capital

expenditures as a

percentage of

revenues Accrued capital expenditures divided by revenues, where accrued capital

expenditures include amounts that remain unpaid at the end of the reporting

period. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value

adjustments to acquired deferred revenue. Reflects the basis on which the company manages capital

expenditures for internal budgeting purposes. "Big 3" segments The company's combined Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting

Professionals segments. All measures reported for the "Big 3" segments are non-

IFRS financial measures. The "Big 3" segments comprised approximately 80% of revenues

and represent the core of the company's business information

service product offerings.



Please refer to reconciliations for the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

