Thomson Reuters Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024:

Good revenue momentum continued in the second quarter Total company and organic revenues both up 6% Organic revenues up 8% for the "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals)

Based on Q2 performance, raised full-year 2024 outlook for total and organic revenue growth to the high end of the prior ranges

Completed monetization of interest in London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in the second quarter

Completed $1.0 billion share buyback program Repurchased $287 million of the company's common shares in the second quarter

share buyback program

"Good momentum continued across our portfolio in the second quarter, leading to a moderately raised revenue outlook," said Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters. "Our 2024 investment plans remain on track as we execute against the ambitious product roadmap we detailed at our March investor day, exemplified by the July launches of CoCounsel Drafting and Checkpoint Edge with CoCounsel. We believe we are well positioned to help our customers navigate rising regulatory compliance, in addition to harnessing the potential of Generative AI".

Mr. Hasker added, "As we look ahead, we are committed to taking a balanced capital allocation approach, focusing on delivering sustained value creation through a long-term investment strategy".

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended June 30

Three Months Ended June 30, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS) (unaudited) IFRS Financial Measures (1) 2024 2023 Change Change at

Constant

Currency Revenues $1,740 $1,647 6 %

Operating profit $415 $825 -50 %

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $1.86 $1.90 -2 %

Net cash provided by operating activities $705 $695 2 %

Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1)







Revenues $1,740 $1,647 6 % 6 % Adjusted EBITDA $646 $662 -2 % -2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 37.1 % 40.1 % -300bp -330bp Adjusted EPS $0.85 $0.88(2) -3 % -5 % Free cash flow $541 $596 -9 %

(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the company uses certain

non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position. See the "Non-IFRS Financial

Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial

measures, including how they are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. (2) As of September 2023, we amended our definition of adjusted earnings to exclude amortization from acquired computer software.

The comparative 2023 period has been revised to reflect the current period presentation. For additional information, see the "Non-IFRS

Financial Measures" section of this news release.

Revenues increased 6%, driven by growth in recurring and transactions revenues. Foreign currency had no impact on revenue growth.

Organic revenues increased 6%, driven by 8% growth in recurring revenues (82% of total revenues) and 5% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 7% organically.

The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 8% and collectively comprised 82% of total revenues.

Operating profit decreased 50% primarily because the 2023 period included a $347 million gain on the sale of a majority stake in the company's Elite business.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the gain on sale of Elite, as well as other items, decreased 2% as higher revenues were more than offset by growth investments and the impact of acquisitions. The related margin decreased to 37.1% from 40.1% in the prior-year period. Foreign currency contributed 30 basis points to the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Diluted EPS decreased to $1.86 compared to $1.90 in the prior-year period. The current period reflected lower operating profit and included a $468 million non-cash tax benefit related to tax legislation enacted in Canada. The prior-year period included a significant increase in the value of the company's investment in LSEG. In 2024, diluted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares outstanding due to share repurchases and the company's June 2023 return of capital transaction.

Adjusted EPS, which excludes the gain on sale of Elite, the changes in value of the company's LSEG investment, the non-cash tax benefit, as well as other adjustments, decreased to $0.85 per share from $0.88 per share in the prior-year period, as lower adjusted EBITDA, higher internally developed software amortization and higher taxes more than offset a benefit from a reduction in weighted-average common shares.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $10 million in the second quarter, despite a reduced working capital benefit compared to the prior year.

Free cash flow decreased $55 million as the increase in cash flow from operating activities was more than offset by higher capital expenditures and lower cash flows from other investing activities.

Highlights by Customer Segment – Three Months Ended June 30

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended











June 30,

Change



2024 2023

Total Constant

Currency (1) Organic (1)(2) Revenues













Legal Professionals

$727 $705

3 % 3 % 7 % Corporates

442 392

13 % 13 % 8 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

250 229

9 % 12 % 10 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,419 1,326

7 % 8 % 8 % Reuters News

205 194

6 % 7 % 4 % Global Print

123 133

-8 % -7 % -7 % Eliminations/Rounding

(7) (6)







Revenues

$1,740 $1,647

6 % 6 % 6 %















Adjusted EBITDA( 1)













Legal Professionals

$327 $345

-5 % -6 %

Corporates

163 163

0 % 0 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

91 89

3 % 5 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

581 597

-3 % -3 %

Reuters News

51 45

13 % 14 %

Global Print

43 53

-18 % -18 %

Corporate costs

(29) (33)

n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$646 $662

-2 % -2 %

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin( 1)













Legal Professionals

45.0 % 48.9 %

-390bp -440bp

Corporates

36.8 % 41.6 %

-480bp -500bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

36.8 % 38.5 %

-170bp -190bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

41.0 % 44.9 %

-390bp -430bp

Reuters News

24.8 % 23.1 %

170bp 140bp

Global Print

35.2 % 39.7 %

-450bp -450bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

37.1 % 40.1 %

-300bp -330bp

















(1) See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and

other non-IFRS financial measures. To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the company excludes fair value

adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue. (2) Computed for revenue growth only. n/a: not applicable

Unless otherwise noted, all revenue growth comparisons by customer segment in this news release are at constant currency (or exclude the impact of foreign currency) as Thomson Reuters believes this provides the best basis to measure their performance.

Legal Professionals

Revenues increased 3% to $727 million and included a negative impact from net divestitures. Organic revenue growth was 7%.

Recurring revenues increased 5% (97% of total, 8% organic). Organic growth was primarily driven by Westlaw, Practical Law, CoCounsel and the segment's international businesses.

Transactions revenues decreased 33% (3% of total, increased 3% organic).

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% to $327 million.

The margin decreased to 45.0% from 48.9% primarily driven by higher investments and the Casetext acquisition.

Corporates

Revenues increased 13% to $442 million, including the acquisition impact of Pagero. Organic revenues increased 8%.

Recurring revenues increased 13% (86% of total, 10% organic). Organic growth was primarily driven by Practical Law, Indirect Tax, Clear and Pagero.

Transactions revenues increased 17% (14% of total, 1% organic) driven primarily by Pagero and the segment's international businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA was unchanged at $163 million.

The margin decreased to 36.8% from 41.6%, driven by the Pagero acquisition and higher investments.

Tax & Accounting Professionals

Revenues increased 12% to $250 million. Organic revenues increased 10%.

Recurring revenues increased 10% (72% of total, all organic). Organic growth was driven by the segment's Latin America business and audit products.

business and audit products. Transactions revenues increased 16% (28% of total, 11% organic) primarily due to SurePrep and Confirmation.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $91 million.

The margin decreased to 36.8% from 38.5%, primarily driven by higher investments.

The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment is the company's most seasonal business with approximately 60% of full-year revenues typically generated in the first and fourth quarters. As a result, the margin performance of this segment has been generally higher in the first and fourth quarters as costs are typically incurred in a more linear fashion throughout the year.

Reuters News

Revenues of $205 million increased 7% (4% organic) driven primarily by growth in the agency business and by a contractual price increase from our news agreement with the Data & Analytics business of LSEG.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $51 million driven by higher revenues.

Global Print

Revenues of $123 million decreased 7%, all organic, impacted in part by the migration of customers from a Global Print product to Westlaw.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 18% to $43 million.

The margin decreased to 35.2% from 39.7% due to lower revenues.

Corporate Costs

Corporate costs were $29 million, compared to $33 million in the prior-year period.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Six Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS) (unaudited) IFRS Financial Measures (1) 2024 2023 Change Change at

Constant

Currency Revenues $3,625 $3,385 7 %

Operating profit $972 $1,333 -27 %

Diluted EPS $2.92 $3.49 -16 %

Net cash provided by operating activities $1,137 $962 18 %

Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1)







Revenues $3,625 $3,385 7 % 7 % Adjusted EBITDA $1,452 $1,339 8 % 8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.0 % 39.4 % 60bp 40bp Adjusted EPS $1.97 $1.71(2) 15 % 15 % Free cash flow $812 $729 11 %

(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with IFRS, the company uses certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental

indicators of its operating performance and financial position. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended

to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial measures, including how they are defined and

reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. (2) As of September 2023, we amended our definition of adjusted earnings to exclude amortization from acquired computer software. The

comparative 2023 period has been revised to reflect the current period presentation. For additional information, see the "Non-IFRS

Financial Measures" section of this news release.

Revenues increased 7%, driven by growth in recurring and transactions revenues. Net divestitures had a 1% negative impact and foreign currency had no impact on revenue growth.

Organic revenues increased 8%, driven by 8% growth in recurring revenues (78% of total revenues) and 15% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 9% organically.

The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 9% and collectively comprised 82% of total revenues.

Operating profit decreased 27%, primarily because the 2023 period included a $347 million gain on the sale of a majority stake in the company's Elite business.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the gain on sale of Elite, as well as other items, increased 8% as higher revenues more than offset growth investments and the impact of acquisitions. The related margin increased to 40.0% from 39.4% in the prior-year period. Foreign currency contributed 20 basis points to the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Diluted EPS decreased to $2.92 compared to $3.49 in the prior-year period. The current period reflected lower operating profit and included a $468 million non-cash tax benefit related to tax legislation enacted in Canada. The prior-year period included a significant increase in the value of the company's investment in LSEG. In 2024, diluted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares outstanding due to share repurchases and the company's June 2023 return of capital transaction.

Adjusted EPS, which excludes the gain on sale of Elite, the changes in value of the company's LSEG investment, the non-cash tax benefit, as well as other adjustments, increased to $1.97 per share from $1.71 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA. In 2024, diluted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $175 million due to the cash benefits from higher revenues. The prior-year period also included $74 million of payments associated with the company's Change Program, which was completed at the end of 2022.

Free cash flow increased $83 million as higher cash flows from operating activities more than offset higher capital expenditures and lower cash flows from other investing activities.

Highlights by Customer Segment - Six Months Ended June 30

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins) (unaudited)



Six Months Ended











June 30,

Change



2024 2023

Total Constant

Currency (1) Organic (1)(2) Revenues













Legal Professionals

$1,448 $1,419

2 % 2 % 7 % Corporates

949 827

15 % 15 % 10 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

578 511

13 % 15 % 12 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

2,975 2,757

8 % 8 % 9 % Reuters News

415 369

13 % 13 % 10 % Global Print

247 271

-9 % -9 % -9 % Eliminations/Rounding

(12) (12)







Revenues

$3,625 $3,385

7 % 7 % 8 %















Adjusted EBITDA( 1)













Legal Professionals

$669 $663

1 % 1 %

Corporates

356 317

12 % 12 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

272 238

14 % 16 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,297 1,218

7 % 7 %

Reuters News

111 74

50 % 51 %

Global Print

90 103

-12 % -12 %

Corporate costs

(46) (56)

n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,452 $1,339

8 % 8 %

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin( 1)













Legal Professionals

46.2 % 46.7 %

-50bp -60bp

Corporates

37.3 % 38.2 %

-90bp -100bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

47.1 % 45.7 %

140bp 140bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

43.5 % 44.0 %

-50bp -50bp

Reuters News

26.6 % 20.0 %

660bp 660bp

Global Print

36.7 % 38.1 %

-140bp -150bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

40.0 % 39.4 %

60bp 40bp

















(1) See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and

other non-IFRS financial measures. To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the company excludes fair value

adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue. (2) Computed for revenue growth only. n/a: not applicable

2024 Outlook

The company raised its 2024 outlook for total and organic revenue growth to the high end of the ranges provided in its outlook on May 2, 2024 to reflect strong performance in the first half of the year. It also updated the component parts of its outlook for depreciation and amortization of computer software, and for interest expense.

The company's outlook for 2024 in the table below assumes constant currency rates and excludes the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions that may occur during the remainder of the year. Thomson Reuters believes that this type of guidance provides useful insight into the anticipated performance of its businesses.

The company expects its third-quarter 2024 organic revenue growth to be approximately 6% and its adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 34%.

The company continues to operate in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, reflecting ongoing geopolitical risk, uneven economic growth and an evolving interest rate and inflationary backdrop. Any worsening of the global economic or business environment, among other factors, could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook.

Reported Full-Year 2023 Results and Full-Year 2024 Outlook

Total Thomson Reuters FY 2023 Reported FY 2024 Outlook 2/8/2024 FY 2024 Outlook 5/2/2024 FY 2024 Outlook 8/1/2024 Total Revenue Growth 3 % ~ 6.5% 6.5% - 7.0% ~ 7.0% Organic Revenue Growth(1) 6 % ~ 6% 6.0% - 6.5% ~ 6.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 39.3 % ~ 38% Unchanged Unchanged Corporate Costs $115 million $120 - $130 million Unchanged Unchanged Free Cash Flow(1) $1.9 billion ~ $1.8 billion Unchanged Unchanged Accrued Capex as % of Revenue(1) 7.8 % ~ 8.5% Unchanged Unchanged Depreciation & Amortization of Computer Software Depreciation & Amortization of Internally Developed Software Amortization of Acquired Software $628 million $556 million $72 million $730 - $750 million $595 - $615 million ~ $135 million Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged Unchanged $580 - $600 million ~ $150 million Interest Expense (P&L)(2) $164 million(2) $150 - $170 million Unchanged $125 - $145 million Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1) 16.5 % ~ 18% Unchanged Unchanged "Big 3" Segments(1) FY 2023 Reported FY 2024 Outlook 2/8/2024 FY 2024 Outlook 5/2/2024 FY 2024 Outlook 8/1/2024 Total Revenue Growth 3 % ~ 8% 8.0% - 8.5% ~ 8.5% Organic Revenue Growth 7 % ~ 7.5% 7.5% - 8.0% ~ 8.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 43.8 % ~ 43% Unchanged Unchanged





(1) Non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section below as well as the tables and footnotes appended to this news release for more information. (2) Full-year 2023 interest expense excludes a $12 million benefit associated with the release of a tax reserve that is removed from adjusted earnings.

The information in this section is forward-looking. Actual results, which will include the impact of currency and future acquisitions and dispositions completed during 2024 may differ materially from the company's 2024 outlook. The information in this section should also be read in conjunction with the section below entitled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Material Risks and Material Assumptions."

Dividends

In February 2024, the company announced a 10% or $0.20 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $2.16 per common share, representing the 31st consecutive year of dividend increases. A quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share is payable on September 10, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of August 15, 2024.

Share Repurchases – Completed $1.0 Billion Buyback Program

In November 2023, Thomson Reuters announced that it planned to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its common shares. In the second quarter of 2024, the company completed this plan by repurchasing approximately 1.8 million of its common shares for $287 million.

As of July 30, 2024, Thomson Reuters had approximately 449.7 million common shares outstanding.

LSEG Ownership Interest

Thomson Reuters indirectly owned LSEG shares through an entity that it jointly owns with Blackstone's consortium. During the second quarter of 2024, the company sold its remaining 5.9 million shares that it indirectly owned and received $0.6 billion of gross proceeds.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE /TSX: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Thomson Reuters prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

This news release includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, which include ratios that incorporate one or more non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA (other than at the customer segment level) and the related margin, free cash flow, adjusted earnings and the effective tax rate on adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS, accrued capital expenditures expressed as a percentage of revenues, selected measures excluding the impact of foreign currency, changes in revenues computed on an organic basis as well as all financial measures for the "Big 3" segments.

As of September 30, 2023, Thomson Reuters amended its definition of adjusted earnings to exclude amortization from acquired computer software. While the company has always excluded amortization from acquired identifiable intangible assets other than computer software from its definition of adjusted earnings, this change aligns its treatment of amortization for all acquired intangible assets. Prior period amounts were revised for comparability.

Thomson Reuters uses these non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position as well as for internal planning purposes and the company's business outlook. Additionally, Thomson Reuters uses non-IFRS measures as the basis for management incentive programs. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the appended tables.

The company's outlook contains various non-IFRS financial measures. The company believes that providing reconciliations of forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures in its outlook would be potentially misleading and not practical due to the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of ongoing operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items may be significant. Consequently, for outlook purposes only, the company is unable to reconcile these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures because it cannot predict, with reasonable certainty, the impacts of changes in foreign exchange rates which impact (i) the translation of its results reported at average foreign currency rates for the year, and (ii) other finance income or expense related to intercompany financing arrangements. Additionally, the company cannot reasonably predict the occurrence or amount of other operating gains and losses that generally arise from business transactions that the company does not currently anticipate.

ROUNDING

Other than EPS, the company reports its results in millions of U.S. dollars, but computes percentage changes and margins using whole dollars to be more precise. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, MATERIAL RISKS AND MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, statements in Mr. Hasker's comments, and the "2024 Outlook" section, are forward-looking. The words "will", "expect", "believe", "target", "estimate", "could", "should", "intend", "predict", "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. While the company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making forward-looking statements in this news release, they are not a guarantee of future performance or outcomes and there is no assurance that any of the other events described in any forward-looking statement will materialize. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the company's control and the effects of them can be difficult to predict.

Some of the material risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those discussed on pages 19-35 in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's 2023 annual report. These and other risk factors are discussed in materials that Thomson Reuters from time-to-time files with, or furnishes to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thomson Reuters annual and quarterly reports are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

The company's business outlook is based on information currently available to the company and is based on various external and internal assumptions made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Material assumptions and material risks may cause actual performance to differ from the company's expectations underlying its business outlook. In particular, the global economy has experienced substantial disruption due to concerns regarding economic effects associated with the macroeconomic backdrop and ongoing geopolitical risks. The company's business outlook assumes that uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions will continue to disrupt the economy and cause periods of volatility, however, these conditions may last substantially longer than expected and any worsening of the global economic or business environment could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook and affect its results and other expectations. For a discussion of material assumptions and material risks related to the company's 2024 outlook see page 18 of the company's first-quarter management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the period ended March 31, 2024. The company's quarterly MD&A and annual report was filed with, or furnished to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. SEC and are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.

The company has provided an outlook for the purpose of presenting information about current expectations for the period presented. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which reflect expectations only as of the date of this news release.

Except as may be required by applicable law, Thomson Reuters disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

Thomson Reuters will webcast a discussion of its second-quarter 2024 results and its 2024 business outlook today beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). You can access the webcast by visiting ir.tr.com. An archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Income Statement (millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 CONTINUING OPERATIONS









Revenues $1,740 $1,647

$3,625 $3,385 Operating expenses (1,090) (990)

(2,171) (2,064) Depreciation (29) (29)

(57) (59) Amortization of computer software (154) (127)

(307) (245) Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets (23) (23)

(48) (48) Other operating (losses) gains, net (29) 347

(70) 364 Operating profit 415 825

972 1,333 Finance costs, net:









Net interest expense (36) (34)

(76) (89) Other finance income (costs) 2 (102)

24 (192) Income before tax and equity method investments 381 689

920 1,052 Share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments 61 419

53 989 Tax benefit (expense) 402 (219)

335 (415) Earnings from continuing operations 844 889

1,308 1,626 (Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (3) 5

11 24 Net earnings $841 $894

$1,319 $1,650 Earnings (loss) attributable to:









Common shareholders $841 $894

$1,322 $1,650 Non-controlling interests - -

(3) -











Earnings per share:









Basic earnings (loss) per share:









From continuing operations $1.87 $1.89

$2.90 $3.44 From discontinued operations (0.01) 0.01

0.02 0.05 Basic earnings per share $1.86 $1.90

$2.92 $3.49











Diluted earnings (loss) per share:









From continuing operations $1.87 $1.89

$2.89 $3.43 From discontinued operations (0.01) 0.01

0.03 0.06 Diluted earnings per share $1.86 $1.90

$2.92 $3.49











Basic weighted-average common shares 450,364,361 469,756,868

451,244,365 471,495,910 Diluted weighted-average common shares 450,911,513 470,382,600

451,886,658 472,509,030

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



June 30,

December 31, 2024

2023 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $1,682

$1,298 Trade and other receivables 1,093

1,122 Other financial assets 17

66 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 474

435 Current assets 3,266

2,921







Property and equipment, net 436

447 Computer software, net 1,473

1,236 Other identifiable intangible assets, net 3,184

3,165 Goodwill 7,298

6,719 Equity method investments 230

2,030 Other financial assets 419

444 Other non-current assets 620

618 Deferred tax 1,452

1,104 Total assets $18,378

$18,684







Liabilities and equity





Liabilities





Current indebtedness $1,264

$372 Payables, accruals and provisions 1,027

1,114 Current tax liabilities 325

248 Deferred revenue 1,024

992 Other financial liabilities 88

507 Current liabilities 3,728

3,233







Long-term indebtedness 1,846

2,905 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 678

692 Other financial liabilities 247

237 Deferred tax 263

553 Total liabilities 6,762

7,620







Equity





Capital 3,423

3,405 Retained earnings 9,280

8,680 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,087)

(1,021) Total equity 11,616

11,064 Total liabilities and equity $18,378

$18,684

Thomson Reuters Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities









Earnings from continuing operations $844 $889

$1,308 $1,626 Adjustments for:









Depreciation 29 29

57 59 Amortization of computer software 154 127

307 245 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 23 23

48 48 Share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments (61) (419)

(53) (989) Net losses (gains) on disposals of businesses and investments 3 (348)

4 (347) Deferred tax (545) 9

(695) (118) Other 70 146

117 277 Changes in working capital and other items 189 240

46 160 Operating cash flows from continuing operations 706 696

1,139 961 Operating cash flows from discontinued operations (1) (1)

(2) 1 Net cash provided by operating activities 705 695

1,137 962











Investing activities









Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (19) (33)

(455) (523) Proceeds (payments) related to disposals of businesses and investments - 418

(4) 418 Proceeds from sales of LSEG shares 610 1,583

1,854 3,876 Capital expenditures (152) (127)

(297) (267) Other investing activities 6 45

6 68 Taxes paid on sales of LSEG shares and disposals of businesses (121) (252)

(137) (270) Investing cash flows from continuing operations 324 1,634

967 3,302 Investing cash flows from discontinued operations - (1)

- (1) Net cash provided by investing activities 324 1,633

967 3,301











Financing activities









Repayments of debt - -

(48) - Net (repayments) borrowings under short-term loan facilities (703) 1,132

(139) 771 Payments of lease principal (16) (15)

(31) (31) Payments for return of capital on common shares - (2,045)

- (2,045) Repurchases of common shares (287) -

(639) (718) Dividends paid on preference shares (2) (2)

(3) (3) Dividends paid on common shares (235) (230)

(472) (454) Purchase of non-controlling interests (4) -

(384) - Other financing activities 2 -

1 5 Net cash used in financing activities (1,245) (1,160)

(1,715) (2,475) Translation adjustments (3) -

(5) 1 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (219) 1,168

384 1,789 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,901 1,690

1,298 1,069 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $1,682 $2,858

$1,682 $2,858

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Earnings from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Year Ended June 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023

2023



















Earnings from continuing operations $844 $889

$1,308 $1,626

$2,646

Adjustments to remove:















Tax (benefit) expense (402) 219

(335) 415

417

Other finance (income) costs (2) 102

(24) 192

192

Net interest expense 36 34

76 89

152

Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 23 23

48 48

97

Amortization of computer software 154 127

307 245

512

Depreciation 29 29

57 59

116

EBITDA $682 $1,423

$1,437 $2,674

$4,132

Adjustments to remove:















Share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments (61) (419)

(53) (989)

(1,075)

Other operating losses (gains), net 29 (347)

70 (364)

(397)

Fair value adjustments* (4) 5

(2) 18

18

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $646 $662

$1,452 $1,339

$2,678

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 37.1 % 40.1 %

40.0 % 39.4 %

39.3 %























* Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Year Ended June 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $705 $695

$1,137 $962

$2,341 Capital expenditures (152) (127)

(297) (267)

(544) Other investing activities 6 45

6 68

137 Payments of lease principal (16) (15)

(31) (31)

(58) Dividends paid on preference shares (2) (2)

(3) (3)

(5) Free cash flow(1) $541 $596

$812 $729

$1,871

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures to Accrued Capital Expenditures(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)





Year Ended



December 31,







2023 Capital expenditures





$544 Remove: IFRS adjustment to cash basis





(12) Accrued capital expenditures (1)





$532 Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues(1)





7.8 %























(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings(1) Reconciliation of Total Change in Adjusted EPS to Change in Constant Currency(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Year Ended

December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023

2023 Net earnings $841 $894

$1,319 $1,650

$2,695 Adjustments to remove:













Fair value adjustments* (4) 5

(2) 18

18 Amortization of acquired computer software 37 20

75 27

72 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 23 23

48 48

97 Other operating losses (gains), net 29 (347)

70 (364)

(397) Interest benefit impacting comparability(2) - -

- -

(12) Other finance (income) costs (2) 102

(24) 192

192 Share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments (61) (419)

(53) (989)

(1,075) Tax on above items(1) (8) 148

(40) 258

265 Tax items impacting comparability(1) (2) (470) (2)

(481) (2)

(172) Loss (earnings) from discontinued operations, net of tax 3 (5)

(11) (24)

(49) Interim period effective tax rate normalization(1) (1) (5)

(10) (3)

- Dividends declared on preference shares (2) (2)

(3) (3)

(5) Adjusted earnings(1) (3) $385 $412

$888 $808

$1,629 Adjusted EPS(1) (3) $0.85 $0.88

$1.97 $1.71



Total change -3 %



15 %





Foreign currency 1 %



1 %





Constant currency -5 %



15 %





















Diluted weighted-average common shares (millions) 450.9 470.4

451.9 472.5





Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1) Year-ended December 31,

2023 Adjusted earnings $1,629 Plus: Dividends declared on preference shares 5 Plus: Tax expense on adjusted earnings 324 Pre-tax adjusted earnings $1,958



IFRS Tax expense $417 Remove tax related to:

Amortization of acquired computer software 17 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 22 Share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments (253) Other finance costs 31 Other operating gains, net (81) Other items (1) Subtotal – Remove tax expense on pre-tax items removed from adjusted earnings (265) Remove: Tax items impacting comparability 172 Total - Remove all items impacting comparability (93) Tax expense on adjusted earnings $324 Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings 16.5 %



*Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures. (2) The year ended December 31, 2023, included the release of tax and interest reserves due to the expiration of statutes of limitation. (3) The adjusted earnings impact of non-controlling interests, which was applicable only to the six months ended June 30, 2024, was not material.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended















June 30,

Change



2024 2023

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic

Total Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$727 $705

3 % 0 % 3 % -4 % 7 %

Corporates

442 392

13 % 0 % 13 % 5 % 8 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

250 229

9 % -3 % 12 % 1 % 10 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,419 1,326

7 % -1 % 8 % -1 % 8 %

Reuters News

205 194

6 % -1 % 7 % 3 % 4 %

Global Print

123 133

-8 % -1 % -7 % 0 % -7 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(7) (6)













Revenues

$1,740 $1,647

6 % -1 % 6 % 0 % 6 %























Recurring Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$702 $667

5 % 0 % 5 % -2 % 8 %

Corporates

382 340

12 % 0 % 13 % 3 % 10 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

179 167

7 % -3 % 10 % 0 % 10 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,263 1,174

7 % -1 % 8 % 0 % 9 %

Reuters News

164 155

6 % -1 % 7 % 3 % 4 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(7) (6)













Total Recurring Revenues

$1,420 $1,323

7 % -1 % 8 % 0 % 8 %























Transactions Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$25 $38

-34 % 0 % -33 % -36 % 3 %

Corporates

60 52

16 % -1 % 17 % 16 % 1 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

71 62

15 % -1 % 16 % 5 % 11 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

156 152

3 % -1 % 4 % -2 % 5 %

Reuters News

41 39

6 % -1 % 7 % 4 % 2 %

Total Transactions Revenues

$197 $191

4 % -1 % 4 % 0 % 5 %









































Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)







Six Months Ended















June 30,

Change



2024 2023

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic

Total Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$1,448 $1,419

2 % 0 % 2 % -5 % 7 %

Corporates

949 827

15 % 0 % 15 % 5 % 10 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

578 511

13 % -2 % 15 % 2 % 12 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

2,975 2,757

8 % 0 % 8 % -1 % 9 %

Reuters News

415 369

13 % -1 % 13 % 3 % 10 %

Global Print

247 271

-9 % 0 % -9 % 0 % -9 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(12) (12)













Revenues

$3,625 $3,385

7 % 0 % 7 % 0 % 8 %























Recurring Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$1,400 $1,339

5 % 0 % 5 % -3 % 8 %

Corporates

752 666

13 % 0 % 13 % 3 % 10 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

378 343

10 % -2 % 12 % 0 % 12 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

2,530 2,348

8 % 0 % 8 % -1 % 9 %

Reuters News

328 310

6 % -1 % 7 % 3 % 4 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(12) (12)













Total Recurring Revenues

$2,846 $2,646

8 % 0 % 8 % -1 % 8 %























Transactions Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$48 $80

-40 % -1 % -39 % -43 % 3 %

Corporates

197 161

23 % 0 % 23 % 12 % 11 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

200 168

19 % -1 % 20 % 7 % 13 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

445 409

9 % -1 % 10 % -1 % 11 %

Reuters News

87 59

48 % -1 % 49 % 8 % 41 %

Total Transactions Revenues

$532 $468

14 % -1 % 15 % 0 % 15 %













































Year Ended















December 31,

Change



2023 2022

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic

Total Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$2,807 $2,803

0 % 0 % 0 % -6 % 6 %

Corporates

1,620 1,536

5 % 0 % 5 % -2 % 7 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

1,058 986

7 % -2 % 9 % -1 % 10 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

5,485 5,325

3 % 0 % 4 % -4 % 7 %

Reuters News

769 733

5 % 0 % 5 % 1 % 4 %

Global Print

562 592

-5 % -1 % -4 % -1 % -3 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(22) (23)













Revenues

$6,794 $6,627

3 % 0 % 3 % -3 % 6 %





























































Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Related Margin(1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended







June 30,

Change





2024 2023

Total Foreign Currency Constant Currency

Adjusted EBITDA (1)















Legal Professionals

$327 $345

-5 % 1 % -6 %

Corporates

163 163

0 % 0 % 0 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

91 89

3 % -2 % 5 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

581 597

-3 % 0 % -3 %

Reuters News

51 45

13 % 0 % 14 %

Global Print

43 53

-18 % 0 % -18 %

Corporate costs

(29) (33)

n/a n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$646 $662

-2 % 0 % -2 %



















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)















Legal Professionals

45.0 % 48.9 %

-390bp 50bp -440bp

Corporates

36.8 % 41.6 %

-480bp 20bp -500bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

36.8 % 38.5 %

-170bp 20bp -190bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

41.0 % 44.9 %

-390bp 40bp -430bp

Reuters News

24.8 % 23.1 %

170bp 30bp 140bp

Global Print

35.2 % 39.7 %

-450bp 0bp -450bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

37.1 % 40.1 %

-300bp 30bp -330bp



Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Related Margin(1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)







Six Months Ended







June 30,

Change





2024 2023

Total Foreign Currency Constant Currency

Adjusted EBITDA (1)















Legal Professionals

$669 $663

1 % 0 % 1 %

Corporates

356 317

12 % 1 % 12 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

272 238

14 % -1 % 16 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,297 1,218

7 % 0 % 7 %

Reuters News

111 74

50 % -2 % 51 %

Global Print

90 103

-12 % 0 % -12 %

Corporate costs

(46) (56)

n/a n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,452 $1,339

8 % 0 % 8 %



















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)















Legal Professionals

46.2 % 46.7 %

-50bp 10bp -60bp

Corporates

37.3 % 38.2 %

-90bp 10bp -100bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

47.1 % 45.7 %

140bp 0bp 140bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

43.5 % 44.0 %

-50bp 0bp -50bp

Reuters News

26.6 % 20.0 %

660bp 0bp 660bp

Global Print

36.7 % 38.1 %

-140bp 10bp -150bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

40.0 % 39.4 %

60bp 20bp 40bp





n/a: not applicable

Growth percentages and margins are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, we exclude fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue from our IFRS revenues. The chart below reconciles IFRS revenues to revenues used in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA margin, which excludes fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Three months ended June 30, 2024

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

Legal Professionals $727 - $727 $327 45.0 %

Corporates 442 $2 444 163 36.8 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals 250 - 250 91 36.8 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined 1,419 2 1,421 581 41.0 %

Reuters News 205 - 205 51 24.8 %

Global Print 123 - 123 43 35.2 %

Eliminations/ Rounding (7) - (7) - n/a

Corporate costs - - - (29) n/a

Consolidated totals $1,740 $2 $1,742 $646 37.1 %



Six months ended June 30, 2024

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

Legal Professionals $1,448 - $1,448 $669 46.2 %

Corporates 949 $5 954 356 37.3 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals 578 - 578 272 47.1 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined 2,975 5 2,980 1,297 43.5 %

Reuters News 415 1 416 111 26.6 %

Global Print 247 - 247 90 36.7 %

Eliminations/ Rounding (12) - (12) - n/a

Corporate costs - - - (46) n/a

Consolidated totals $3,625 $6 $3,631 $1,452 40.0 %



Three months ended June 30, 2023

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

Legal Professionals $705 - $705 $345 48.9 %

Corporates 392 $1 393 163 41.6 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals 229 3 232 89 38.5 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined 1,326 4 1,330 597 44.9 %

Reuters News 194 - 194 45 23.1 %

Global Print 133 - 133 53 39.7 %

Eliminations/ Rounding (6) - (6) - n/a

Corporate costs - - - (33) n/a

Consolidated totals $1,647 $4 $1,651 $662 40.1 %





n/a: not applicable

Margins are computed using whole dollars, as a result, margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented due to rounding.

(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

Six months ended June 30, 2023

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

Legal Professionals $1,419 - $1,419 $663 46.7 %

Corporates 827 $3 830 317 38.2 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals 511 10 521 238 45.7 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined 2,757 13 2,770 1,218 44.0 %

Reuters News 369 - 369 74 20.0 %

Global Print 271 - 271 103 38.1 %

Eliminations/ Rounding (12) - (12) - n/a

Corporate costs - - - (56) n/a

Consolidated totals $3,385 $13 $3,398 $1,339 39.4 %



Thomson Reuters Corporation

"Big 3" Segments and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) and the Related Margins(1)

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)

(unaudited)











Year Ended







December 31, 2023









2023



Adjusted EBITDA (1)









Legal Professionals



$1,299



Corporates



619



Tax & Accounting Professionals



490



"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)



2,408



Reuters News



172



Global Print



213



Corporate costs



(115)



Adjusted EBITDA



$2,678















"Big 3" Segments Combined (1)









Adjusted EBITDA



$2,408



Revenues, excluding $15 million of fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue



$5,500



Adjusted EBITDA margin



43.8 %















Consolidated (1)









Adjusted EBITDA



$2,678



Revenues, excluding $16 million of fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue



$6,810



Adjusted EBITDA margin



39.3 %





















n/a: not applicable

Margins are computed using whole dollars, as a result, margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented due to rounding.

(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Definition Why Useful to the Company and Investors Adjusted EBITDA and the related margin Represents earnings or losses from continuing operations before tax expense or benefit, net interest expense, other finance costs or income, depreciation, amortization of computer software and other identifiable intangible assets, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges and fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue. The related margin is adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenues. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue. Provides a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and performance trends by excluding items that the company does not consider to be controllable activities for this purpose. Also, represents a measure commonly reported and widely used by investors as a valuation metric, as well as to assess the company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS Net earnings or loss including dividends declared on preference shares but excluding the post-tax impacts of fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue, amortization of acquired intangible assets (attributable to other identifiable intangible assets and acquired computer software), other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges, other finance costs or income, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability. Acquired intangible assets contribute to the generation of revenues from acquired companies, which are included in our computation of adjusted earnings. The post-tax amount of each item is excluded from adjusted earnings based on the specific tax rules and tax rates associated with the nature and jurisdiction of each item. Adjusted EPS is calculated from adjusted earnings using diluted weighted-average shares and does not represent actual earnings or loss per share attributable to shareholders. Provides a more comparable basis to analyze earnings. These measures are commonly used by shareholders to measure performance. Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings Adjusted tax expense divided by pre-tax adjusted earnings. Adjusted tax expense is computed as income tax (benefit) expense plus or minus the income tax impacts of all items impacting adjusted earnings (as described above), and other tax items impacting comparability. In interim periods, we also make an adjustment to reflect income taxes based on the estimated full-year effective tax rate. Earnings or losses for interim periods under IFRS reflect income taxes based on the estimated effective tax rates of each of the jurisdictions in which Thomson Reuters operates. The non-IFRS adjustment reallocates estimated full-year income taxes between interim periods but has no effect on full-year income taxes. Provides a basis to analyze the effective tax rate associated with adjusted earnings. Because the geographical mix of pre-tax profits and losses in interim periods may be different from that for the full year, our effective tax rate computed in accordance with IFRS may be more volatile by quarter. Therefore, we believe that using the expected full-year effective tax rate provides more comparability among interim periods. Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities and other investing activities, less capital expenditures, payments of lease principal and dividends paid on the company's preference shares. Helps assess the company's ability, over the long term, to create value for its shareholders as it represents cash available to repay debt, pay common dividends and fund share repurchases and acquisitions. Changes before the impact of foreign currency or at "constant currency" The changes in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and the related margin, and adjusted EPS before currency (at constant currency or excluding the effects of currency) are determined by converting the current and equivalent prior period's local currency results using the same foreign currency exchange rate. Provides better comparability of business trends from period to period. Changes in revenues computed on an "organic" basis Represent changes in revenues of the company's existing businesses at constant currency. The metric excludes the distortive impacts of acquisitions and dispositions from not owning the business in both comparable periods. Provides further insight into the performance of the company's existing businesses by excluding distortive impacts and serves as a better measure of the company's ability to grow its business over the long term. Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues Accrued capital expenditures divided by revenues, where accrued capital expenditures include amounts that remain unpaid at the end of the reporting period. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue. Reflects the basis on which the company manages capital expenditures for internal budgeting purposes. "Big 3" segments The company's combined Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals segments. All measures reported for the "Big 3" segments are non-IFRS financial measures. The "Big 3" segments comprised approximately 80% of revenues and represent the core of the company's business information service product offerings.

Please refer to reconciliations for the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

