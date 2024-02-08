Thomson Reuters Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023:

Good revenue momentum continued in the fourth quarter and full year Full-year total company revenue up 3% / organic revenue up 6% Fourth-quarter total company revenue up 3% / organic revenue up 7% Organic revenue up 8% for the "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals)

Met or exceeded full-year 2023 outlook for organic revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow

Full-year 2024 outlook anticipates organic revenue growth of approximately 6% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 38%

Financial framework for 2025-2026 anticipates 6.5%-8% organic revenue growth and rising adjusted EBITDA margins

Increased annualized dividend per share by 10% (31 st consecutive annual increase)

consecutive annual increase) Anticipate current $1 billion share buyback program to conclude by end of the second quarter

share buyback program to conclude by end of the second quarter Acquired a majority ownership stake in e-invoicing leader Pagero in January 2024

"Last year was one of innovation and accomplishment across our business," said Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters. "We made significant progress delivering Generative AI-powered solutions, including the launch of AI-Assisted Research on Westlaw Precision, as well as expanded features and design enhancements across our product portfolio. We plan to maintain this momentum in 2024 through a robust product roadmap positioning us to meet our customers' evolving needs at pace."

Mr. Hasker added, "We remain focused on allocating capital to drive long-term shareholder value creation. In 2023, we returned significant capital to shareholders and executed a number of strategic acquisitions, resulting in a stronger and more strategically aligned portfolio with improved growth prospects."

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended December 31

Three Months Ended December 31, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS) (unaudited) IFRS Financial Measures (1) 2023 2022 Change Change at

Constant

Currency Revenues $1,815 $1,765 3 %

Operating profit $558 $631 -11 %

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $1.49 $0.45 231 %

Net cash provided by operating activities $705 $676 4 %

Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1)







Revenues $1,815 $1,765 3 % 3 % Adjusted EBITDA $707 $633 12 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.9 % 35.9 % 300bp 210bp Adjusted EPS $0.98 $0.75(2) 31 % 28 % Free cash flow $613 $526 16 %

(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the company uses certain non-IFRS

financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position. See the "Non-IFRS Financial

Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial

measures, including how they are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. (2) As of September 2023, we amended our definition of adjusted earnings to exclude amortization from acquired computer software. The

comparative 2022 period has been revised to reflect the current period presentation. For additional information, see the "Non-IFRS

Financial Measures" section of this news release.

Revenues increased 3%, driven by growth in recurring and transactions revenues. Net divestitures had a 4% negative impact on revenues and foreign currency had no impact.

Organic revenues increased 7%, driven by 7% growth in recurring revenues (82% of total revenues) as well as 16% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 4% organically.

The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 8% and collectively comprised 80% of total revenues.

Operating profit decreased 11% because the prior-year period included gains on the sale of several non-core businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes gains on sales of businesses as well as other adjustments, increased 12% due to higher revenues and lower costs. The related margin increased to 38.9% from 35.9% in the prior-year period. Lower costs reflected Change Program investments made in the prior-year period, which benefited the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA margin by 340bp. Foreign currency contributed 90bp to the increase in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Diluted EPS was $1.49 compared to $0.45 in the prior-year period primarily due to an increase in value of the company's investment in London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), net of changes in the value of related foreign exchange contracts, and lower income tax expense, which included a non-cash tax benefit. Diluted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares outstanding due to share repurchases and the company's June 2023 return of capital transaction.

Adjusted EPS, which excludes the changes in value of the company's LSEG investment and the related foreign exchange contracts, the non-cash tax benefit as well as other adjustments, increased to $0.98 per share from $0.75 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased $29 million as the cash benefits from higher revenues and lower costs more than offset higher tax payments.

Free cash flow increased $87 million due to higher net cash provided by operating activities and other investing activities, which included proceeds from the sale of real estate. The prior-year period also included investments in the Change Program.

Highlights by Customer Segment – Three Months Ended December 31

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended











December 31,

Change



2023 2022

Total Constant

Currency (1) Organic (1)(2) Revenues













Legal Professionals

$700 $704

-1 % -1 % 7 % Corporates

402 379

6 % 5 % 7 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

344 326

6 % 9 % 10 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,446 1,409

3 % 3 % 8 % Reuters News

220 198

11 % 10 % 9 % Global Print

154 162

-6 % -5 % -4 % Eliminations/Rounding

(5) (4)







Revenues

$1,815 $1,765

3 % 3 % 7 %















Adjusted EBITDA( 1)













Legal Professionals

$298 $294

1 % -2 %

Corporates

138 135

3 % 1 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

188 189

-1 % 1 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

624 618

1 % 0 %

Reuters News

61 40

56 % 52 %

Global Print

55 59

-5 % -8 %

Corporate costs

(33) (84)

n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$707 $633

12 % 9 %

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin( 1)













Legal Professionals

42.5 % 41.7 %

80bp -50bp

Corporates

34.5 % 35.7 %

-120bp -140bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

54.6 % 58.1 %

-350bp -430bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

43.1 % 43.9 %

-80bp -150bp

Reuters News

27.9 % 19.8 %

810bp 720bp

Global Print

36.4 % 36.1 %

30bp -100bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

38.9 % 35.9 %

300bp 210bp

















(1) See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and

other non-IFRS financial measures. To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the company excludes fair value

adjustments related to acquired deferred revenues. (2) Computed for revenue growth only. n/a: not applicable

Unless otherwise noted, all revenue growth comparisons by customer segment in this news release are at constant currency (or exclude the impact of foreign currency) as Thomson Reuters believes this provides the best basis to measure their performance.

Legal Professionals

Revenues decreased 1% to $700 million due to the negative impact from net divestitures. Organic revenues increased 7%.

Recurring revenues increased 2% (96% of total, 7% organic). Organic growth was primarily driven by Westlaw, Practical Law, Casetext and the segment's international businesses.

Transactions revenues decreased 39% (4% of total, increased 2% organic).

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% to $298 million.

The margin increased to 42.5% from 41.7% reflecting a 130 basis point benefit from foreign exchange.

Corporates

Revenues increased 5% to $402 million, including a negative impact from net divestitures. Organic revenues increased 7%.

Recurring revenues increased 6% (89% of total, 7% organic) primarily driven by strong growth in Practical Law, Indirect Tax and our Latin America business.

business. Transactions revenues increased 4% (11% of total, 7% organic), primarily driven by our Trust offering and Confirmation.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $138 million.

The margin decreased to 34.5% from 35.7%, primarily driven by higher expenses.

Tax & Accounting Professionals

Revenues increased 9% to $344 million, including a negative impact from net divestitures. Organic revenues increased 10%.

Recurring revenues increased 8% (89% of total, 10% organic). Organic growth was driven by Ultratax and the segment's Latin America business.

business. Transactions revenues increased 22% (11% of total, 14% organic) primarily due to Confirmation and SurePrep.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% to $188 million.

The margin decreased to 54.6% from 58.1%, as higher revenues were more than offset by higher expenses, driven largely by SurePrep seasonality and integration costs.

The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment is the company's most seasonal business with approximately 60% of full-year revenues typically generated in the first and fourth quarters. As a result, the margin performance of this segment has been generally higher in the first and fourth quarters as costs are typically incurred in a more linear fashion throughout the year.

Reuters News

Revenues of $220 million increased 10% (9% organic) driven primarily by Generative AI related content licensing revenue that was largely transactional in nature.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 56% to $61 million primarily due to higher revenues.

Global Print

Revenues decreased 5% (decreased 4% organic) to $154 million, in line with our expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% to $55 million.

The margin increased to 36.4% from 36.1%, reflecting a 130 basis point benefit from foreign exchange.

Corporate Costs

Corporate costs at the adjusted EBITDA level were $33 million. Corporate costs were $84 million in the prior-year period and included $60 million of Change Program costs.

Consolidated Financial Highlights – Year Ended December 31

Year Ended December 31, (Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS) (unaudited) IFRS Financial Measures (1) 2023 2022 Change Change at

Constant

Currency Revenues $6,794 $6,627 3 %

Operating profit $2,332 $1,834 27 %

Diluted EPS $5.80 $2.75 111 %

Net cash provided by operating activities $2,341 $1,915 22 %

Non-IFRS Financial Measures (1)







Revenues $6,794 $6,627 3 % 3 % Adjusted EBITDA $2,678 $2,329 15 % 14 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.3 % 35.1 % 420bp 380bp Adjusted EPS $3.51 $2.62(2) 34 % 32 % Free cash flow $1,871 $1,340 40 %

(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with IFRS, the company uses certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental

indicators of its operating performance and financial position. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended

to this news release for additional information on these and other non-IFRS financial measures, including how they are defined and

reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. (2) As of September 2023, we amended our definition of adjusted earnings to exclude amortization from acquired computer software. The

comparative 2022 period has been revised to reflect the current period presentation. For additional information, see the "Non-IFRS

Financial Measures" section of this news release.

Revenues increased 3%, driven by recurring and transactions revenues. Net divestitures had a 3% negative impact on revenues and foreign currency had no impact.

Organic revenues increased 6%, driven by 6% growth in recurring revenues (80% of total revenues) as well as 10% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 3% organically.

The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 7% and collectively comprised 81% of total revenues.

Operating profit increased 27% due to higher revenues and lower costs, as well as higher gains from the sale of non-core businesses, including the sale of a majority stake in the company's Elite business.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the gains on sale of Elite and other businesses, as well as other adjustments, increased 15% due to higher revenues and lower costs. The related margin increased to 39.3% from 35.1% in the prior year. Lower costs reflected Change Program investments made in the prior year, which benefited the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA margin by 260bp. Foreign currency contributed 40bp to the change in margin.

Diluted EPS was $5.80 per share compared to $2.75 per share in the prior year, primarily due to higher operating profit and an increase in the value of the company's investment in LSEG, net of changes in the value of related foreign exchange contracts. Diluted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares outstanding due to share repurchases and the company's June 2023 return of capital transaction.

Adjusted EPS, which excludes the gains on sale of Elite and other businesses, changes in value of the company's LSEG investment, as well as other adjustments, increased to $3.51 per share from $2.62 per share in the prior year, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EPS also benefited from a reduction in weighted-average common shares.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased $426 million due to cash benefits from higher revenues and lower costs as well as favorable movements in working capital.

Free cash flow increased $531 million primarily due to higher cash flows from operating activities. Free cash flow also benefited from lower capital expenditures and higher other investing activities, which included proceeds from the sale of real estate. The prior year included investments in the Change Program.

Highlights by Customer Segment - Year Ended December 31

(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins) (unaudited)



Year Ended











December 31,

Change



2023 2022

Total Constant

Currency (1) Organic (1)(2) Revenues













Legal Professionals

$2,807 $2,803

0 % 0 % 6 % Corporates

1,620 1,536

5 % 5 % 7 % Tax & Accounting Professionals

1,058 986

7 % 9 % 10 % "Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

5,485 5,325

3 % 4 % 7 % Reuters News

769 733

5 % 5 % 4 % Global Print

562 592

-5 % -4 % -3 % Eliminations/Rounding

(22) (23)







Revenues

$6,794 $6,627

3 % 3 % 6 %















Adjusted EBITDA( 1)













Legal Professionals

$1,299 $1,227

6 % 5 %

Corporates

619 578

7 % 7 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

490 451

8 % 10 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

2,408 2,256

7 % 6 %

Reuters News

172 154

12 % 5 %

Global Print

213 212

1 % 0 %

Corporate costs

(115) (293)

n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$2,678 $2,329

15 % 14 %

















Adjusted EBITDA Margin( 1)













Legal Professionals

46.2 % 43.8 %

240bp 190bp

Corporates

38.1 % 37.6 %

50bp 50bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

45.8 % 45.8 %

0bp -30bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

43.8 % 42.4 %

140bp 110bp

Reuters News

22.4 % 21.0 %

140bp 0bp

Global Print

38.0 % 35.7 %

230bp 170bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

39.3 % 35.1 %

420bp 380bp

















(1) See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and

other non-IFRS financial measures. To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, the company excludes fair value

adjustments related to acquired deferred revenues. (2) Computed for revenue growth only. n/a: not applicable

2024 Outlook

The company's outlook for 2024 in the table below assumes constant currency rates and incorporates the recent Pagero and World Business Media acquisitions but excludes the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions that may occur during the remainder of the year. Thomson Reuters believes that this type of guidance provides useful insight into the anticipated performance of its businesses.

The company expects its first-quarter 2024 organic revenue growth to be approximately 8%, boosted by the expectation for additional AI licensing revenue at Reuters. The company also anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 40%, benefiting from normal seasonal strength and the Reuters licensing revenue, partially offset by M&A dilution and select growth investments.

The company continues to operate in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, reflecting ongoing geopolitical risk, uneven economic growth and an evolving interest rate and inflationary backdrop. Any worsening of the global economic or business environment could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook.

Reported Full-Year 2023 Results and Full-Year 2024 Outlook

Total Thomson Reuters FY 2023 Reported FY 2024 Outlook Total Revenue Growth 3 % ~ 6.5% Organic Revenue Growth(1) 6 % ~ 6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 39.3 % ~ 38% Corporate Costs $115 million $120 - $130 million Free Cash Flow(1) $1.9 billion ~ $1.8 billion Accrued Capex as % of Revenue(1) 7.8 % ~ 8.5% Depreciation & Amortization of Computer Software Depreciation & Amortization of Internally Developed Software Amortization of Acquired Software $628 million $556 million $72 million $730 - $750 million $595 - $615 million ~ $135 million Interest Expense (P&L) $164 million(2) $150 - $170 million Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1) 16.5 % ~ 18% "Big 3" Segments(1) FY 2023 Reported FY 2024 Outlook Total Revenue Growth 3 % ~ 8% Organic Revenue Growth 7 % ~ 7.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 43.8 % ~ 43%





(1) Non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section below as well as the tables and footnotes appended to this news release for more information. (2) Full-year 2023 interest expense excludes a $12 million benefit from the release of a tax reserve that is removed from adjusted earnings.

2025-2026 Financial Framework

For the 2025-2026 period, the company targets an organic revenue growth range of 6.5%-8%, driven by 8%-9% for the "Big 3" segments. The company targets adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 75 basis points in 2025, followed by at least 50 basis points in 2026. It anticipates accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues to be approximately 8%, and 2026 free cash flow to range from $2.0-$2.1 billion.

This financial framework assumes constant currency rates and incorporates the recent Pagero and World Business Media acquisitions but excludes the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions that may occur during this time horizon.

The information in this section is forward-looking. Actual results, which will include the impact of currency and future acquisitions and dispositions completed during 2024, 2025 and 2026 may differ materially from the company's 2024 outlook and 2025-2026 financial framework. The information in this section should also be read in conjunction with the section below entitled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Material Risks and Material Assumptions." The company's 2024 outlook and 2025-2026 financial framework are also based on certain assumptions described in the cross-referenced section, which the company believes are reasonable in the circumstances, and is subject to a number of risks, including those specifically identified in the cross-referenced section and those facing the company generally.

Recent Acquisitions

In January 2024, the company announced a recommended public tender offer to acquire 100 per cent of the shares of Pagero Group AB (Pagero) and subsequently acquired a majority interest in Pagero. As of February 2, 2024, the company's ownership of Pagero was approximately 84.53%. Pagero is a global leader in e-invoicing and indirect tax solutions, which it delivers through its Smart Business Network. The Company links customers, suppliers, and institutions, allowing for the automated, compliant, and secure exchange of digital orders, invoices, and other business documents. Thomson Reuters' majority ownership of Pagero will enhance the strategic partnership announced in February 2023, accelerating the companies' joint vision for a connected suite of global indirect tax, reporting and e-invoicing capabilities.

In January 2024, the company also acquired World Business Media Limited, a cross-platform, subscription-based provider of editorial coverage for the global P&C and specialty (re)insurance industry. This acquisition is in line with Reuters strategic priority to provide must-have news and insight for new customer markets and professional verticals.

Dividends

The company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 10% or $0.20 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $2.16 per common share, representing the 31st consecutive year of dividend increases. A quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share is payable on March 8, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of February 21, 2024.

Share Repurchases – Update on $1.0 Billion Buyback Program

In November 2023, Thomson Reuters announced its plans to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its common shares.

From November 2023 through January 31, 2024, the company repurchased approximately 3.3 million of its common shares under this buyback program, for a total spend of $457 million. As of January 31, 2024, Thomson Reuters had approximately 452.4 million common shares outstanding.

Subject to market conditions, the company anticipates completing the $1.0 billion program by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

LSEG Ownership Interest

Thomson Reuters indirectly owns LSEG shares through an entity that it jointly owns with Blackstone's consortium and a group of current LSEG and former Refinitiv senior management. During 2023, the company sold 56.0 million shares that it indirectly owned and received nearly $5.5 billion of gross proceeds.

As of January 31, 2024, Thomson Reuters indirectly owned approximately 15.2 million LSEG shares, which had a market value of approximately $1.7 billion based on LSEG's closing share price on that day.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE /TSX: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com .

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Thomson Reuters prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

This news release includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, which include ratios that incorporate one or more non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA (other than at the customer segment level) and the related margin, free cash flow, adjusted earnings and the effective tax rate on adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS, accrued capital expenditures expressed as a percentage of revenues, selected measures excluding the impact of foreign currency, changes in revenues computed on an organic basis as well as all financial measures for the "Big 3" segments.

As of September 30, 2023, Thomson Reuters amended its definition of adjusted earnings to exclude amortization from acquired computer software. While the company has always excluded amortization from acquired identifiable intangible assets other than computer software from its definition of adjusted earnings, this change aligns its treatment of amortization for all acquired intangible assets. Prior period amounts were revised for comparability.

Thomson Reuters uses these non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position as well as for internal planning purposes and the company's business outlook. Additionally, Thomson Reuters uses non-IFRS measures as the basis for management incentive programs. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the appended tables.

The company's outlook contains various non-IFRS financial measures. The company believes that providing reconciliations of forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures in its outlook would be potentially misleading and not practical due to the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of ongoing operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items may be significant. Consequently, for outlook purposes only, the company is unable to reconcile these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures because it cannot predict, with reasonable certainty, the impacts of changes in foreign exchange rates which impact (i) the translation of its results reported at average foreign currency rates for the year, and (ii) other finance income or expense related to intercompany financing arrangements and foreign exchange contracts. Additionally, the company cannot reasonably predict (i) its share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, which is subject to changes in the stock price of LSEG or (ii) the occurrence or amount of other operating gains and losses that generally arise from business transactions that the company does not currently anticipate.

ROUNDING

Other than EPS, the company reports its results in millions of U.S. dollars, but computes percentage changes and margins using whole dollars to be more precise. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, MATERIAL RISKS AND MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, statements in Mr. Hasker's comments, the "2024 Outlook" section, the "2025-2026 Financial Framework" section and the company's expectations including the impact of its recent acquisition of a majority ownership in Pagero and its acquisition of World Business Media Limited and statements regarding the company's anticipated completion of its buyback program in the second quarter of 2024, are forward-looking. The words "will", "expect", "believe", "target", "estimate", "could", "should", "intend", "predict", "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. While the company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making forward-looking statements in this news release, they are not a guarantee of future performance or outcomes and there is no assurance that any of the other events described in any forward-looking statement will materialize. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the company's control and the effects of them can be difficult to predict.

Some of the material risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those discussed on pages 19-33 in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's 2022 annual report. These and other risk factors are discussed in materials that Thomson Reuters from time-to-time files with, or furnishes to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thomson Reuters annual and quarterly reports are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com .

The company's business outlook and 2025-2026 financial framework is based on information currently available to the company and is based on various external and internal assumptions made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Material assumptions and material risks may cause actual performance to differ from the company's expectations underlying its business outlook. In particular, the global economy has experienced substantial disruption due to concerns regarding economic effects associated with the macroeconomic backdrop and ongoing geopolitical risks. The company's business outlook and 2025-2026 financial framework assumes that uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions will continue to disrupt the economy and cause periods of volatility, however, these conditions may last substantially longer than expected and any worsening of the global economic or business environment could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook and affect its results and other expectations. Material assumptions related to the company's revenue outlook and 2025-2026 financial framework are that uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions will continue to disrupt the economy and cause periods of volatility; there will be a continued need for trusted products and services that help customers navigate evolving and complex legal, tax, accounting, regulatory, geopolitical and commercial changes, developments and environments, and for cloud-based digital tools that drive productivity; Thomson Reuters will have a continued ability to deliver innovative products that meet evolving customer demands; the company will acquire new customers through expanded and improved digital platforms, simplification of the product portfolio and through other sales initiatives; and the company will improve customer retention through commercial simplification efforts and customer service improvements. Material assumptions related to the company's adjusted EBITDA margin outlook and 2025-2026 financial framework are its ability to achieve revenue growth targets; the company's business mix continues to shift to higher-growth product offerings; and integration expenses associated with recent acquisitions will reduce margins. Material assumptions related to the company's free cash flow outlook and 2025-2026 financial framework are its ability to achieve its revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin targets; and accrued capital expenditures approximate the percentage of revenues as set forth in the company's outlook. Material assumptions related to the company's effective tax rate on adjusted earnings outlook are its ability to achieve its adjusted EBITDA target; the mix of taxing jurisdictions where the company recognized pre-tax profit or losses in 2023 does not significantly change; no unexpected changes in tax laws or treaties within the jurisdictions where the company operates; significant gains that will prevent the imposition of certain minimum taxes; no significant charges or benefits from the finalization of prior tax years; depreciation and amortization of internally developed computer software as set forth in the company's outlook; and interest expense as set forth in the company's outlook.

Material risks related to the company's revenue outlook and 2025-2026 financial framework are that ongoing geopolitical instability and uncertainty regarding interest rates and inflation, continue to impact the global economy. The severity and duration of any one, or a combination, of these conditions could impact the global economy and lead to lower demand for our products and services (beyond our assumption that these disruptions will cause periods of volatility); uncertainty in the legal regulatory regime relating to AI has made it difficult for the company to predict the risks associated with the use of AI in its businesses and products. Future legislation may make it harder for the company to conduct its business using AI, lead to regulatory fines or penalties, require it to change its product offerings or business practices or prevent or limit its use of AI; demand for the company's products and services could be reduced by changes in customer buying patterns or in its inability to execute on key product design or customer support initiatives; competitive pricing actions and product innovation could impact the company's revenues; and the company's sales, commercial simplification and product initiatives may be insufficient to retain customers or generate new sales. Material risks related to the company's adjusted EBITDA margin outlook and 2025-2026 financial framework are the same as the risks above related to the revenue outlook; higher than expected inflation may lead to greater than anticipated increase in labor costs, third-party supplier costs and costs of print materials; and acquisition and disposal activity may dilute the company's adjusted EBITDA margin. Material risks related to the company's free cash flow outlook are the same as the risks above related to the revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin outlook; a weaker macroeconomic environment could negatively impact working capital performance, including the ability of the company's customers to pay; accrued capital expenditures may be higher than currently expected; and the timing and amount of tax payments to governments may differ from the company's expectations. Material risks related to the company's effective tax rate on adjusted earnings outlook and 2025-2026 financial framework are the same as the risks above related to adjusted EBITDA; a material change in the geographical mix of the company's pre-tax profits and losses; a material change in current tax laws or treaties to which the company is subject, and did not expect; and depreciation and amortization of internally developed computer software as well as interest expense may be significantly higher or lower than expected.

The company has provided an outlook and 2025-2026 financial framework for the purpose of presenting information about current expectations for the periods presented. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which reflect expectations only as of the date of this news release.

Except as may be required by applicable law, Thomson Reuters disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

MEDIA Gehna Singh Kareckas Senior Director, Corporate Affairs +1 613 979 4272 [email protected] INVESTORS Gary Bisbee, CFA Head of Investor Relations +1 646 540 3249 gary.bisbee @tr.com

Thomson Reuters will webcast a discussion of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results and its 2024 business outlook and 2025-2026 financial framework today beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). You can access the webcast by visiting ir.tr.com . An archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Consolidated Income Statement

(millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022 CONTINUING OPERATIONS









Revenues $1,815 $1,765

$6,794 $6,627 Operating expenses (1,112) (1,135)

(4,134) (4,280) Depreciation (29) (30)

(116) (140) Amortization of computer software (135) (131)

(512) (485) Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets (25) (23)

(97) (99) Other operating gains, net 44 185

397 211 Operating profit 558 631

2,332 1,834 Finance costs, net:









Net interest expense (31) (51)

(152) (196) Other finance (costs) income (117) (418)

(192) 444 Income before tax and equity method investments 410 162

1,988 2,082 Share of post-tax earnings (losses) in equity method investments 260 120

1,075 (432) Tax expense (20) (103)

(417) (259) Earnings from continuing operations 650 179

2,646 1,391 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 28 39

49 (53) Net earnings $678 $218

$2,695 $1,338 Earnings attributable to common shareholders $678 $218

$2,695 $1,338











Earnings per share:









Basic earnings (loss) per share:









From continuing operations $1.43 $0.37

$5.70 $2.87 From discontinued operations 0.06 0.08

0.11 (0.11) Basic earnings per share $1.49 $0.45

$5.81 $2.76











Diluted earnings (loss) per share:









From continuing operations $1.43 $0.37

$5.69 $2.86 From discontinued operations 0.06 0.08

0.11 (0.11) Diluted earnings per share $1.49 $0.45

$5.80 $2.75











Basic weighted-average common shares 454,510,754 478,603,748

463,175,043 483,885,501 Diluted weighted-average common shares 455,173,945 479,516,003

463,970,070 484,929,605

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)









December 31,

December 31, 2023

2022 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $1,298

$1,069 Trade and other receivables 1,122

1,069 Other financial assets 66

204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 435

469 Current assets 2,921

2,811







Property and equipment, net 447

414 Computer software, net 1,236

935 Other identifiable intangible assets, net 3,165

3,219 Goodwill 6,719

5,869 Equity method investments 2,030

6,199 Other financial assets 444

527 Other non-current assets 618

619 Deferred tax 1,104

1,118 Total assets $18,684

$21,711







Liabilities and equity





Liabilities





Current indebtedness $372

$1,647 Payables, accruals and provisions 1,114

1,222 Current tax liabilities 248

324 Deferred revenue 992

886 Other financial liabilities 507

812 Current liabilities 3,233

4,891







Long-term indebtedness 2,905

3,114 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 692

691 Other financial liabilities 237

233 Deferred tax 553

897 Total liabilities 7,620

9,826







Equity





Capital 3,405

5,398 Retained earnings 8,680

7,642 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,021)

(1,155) Total equity 11,064

11,885 Total liabilities and equity $18,684

$21,711

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023 2022

2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities









Earnings from continuing operations $650 $179

$2,646 $1,391 Adjustments for:









Depreciation 29 30

116 140 Amortization of computer software 135 131

512 485 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 25 23

97 99 Share of post-tax (earnings) losses in equity method investments (260) (120)

(1,075) 432 Net losses (gains) on disposals of businesses and investments 5 (188)

(336) (217) Deferred tax (19) 113

(388) (80) Other 110 466

298 (276) Changes in working capital and other items 40 43

457 8 Operating cash flows from continuing operations 715 677

2,327 1,982 Operating cash flows from discontinued operations (10) (1)

14 (67) Net cash provided by operating activities 705 676

2,341 1,915 Investing activities









Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15) (1)

(1,216) (191) Proceeds from disposals of businesses and investments - 187

418 216 Proceeds from sales of LSEG shares 31 19

5,424 43 Capital expenditures (132) (135)

(544) (595) Other investing activities 55 1

137 88 Taxes paid on sales of LSEG shares and disposals of businesses (162) (7)

(705) (7) Investing cash flows from continuing operations (223) 64

3,514 (446) Investing cash flows from discontinued operations - -

(1) (16) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (223) 64

3,513 (462) Financing activities









Repayments of debt (600) -

(600) - Net (repayments) borrowings under short-term loan facilities (513) 673

(956) 1,042 Payments of lease principal (14) (15)

(58) (65) Payments for return of capital on common shares - -

(2,045) - Repurchases of common shares (361) (584)

(1,079) (1,282) Dividends paid on preference shares (1) (1)

(5) (3) Dividends paid on common shares (215) (207)

(887) (834) Other financing activities 2 2

4 (14) Net cash used in financing activities (1,702) (132)

(5,626) (1,156) Translation adjustments 2 2

1 (6) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,218) 610

229 291 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,516 459

1,069 778 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $1,298 $1,069

$1,298 $1,069







Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Earnings from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,



2023 2022



2023 2022

















Earnings from continuing operations $650 $179



$2,646 $1,391

Adjustments to remove:













Tax expense 20 103



417 259

Other finance costs (income) 117 418



192 (444)

Net interest expense 31 51



152 196

Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 25 23



97 99

Amortization of computer software 135 131



512 485

Depreciation 29 30



116 140

EBITDA $1,007 $935



$4,132 $2,126

Adjustments to remove:













Share of post-tax (earnings) losses in equity method investments (260) (120)



(1,075) 432

Other operating gains, net (44) (185)



(397) (211)

Fair value adjustments* 4 3



18 (18)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $707 $633



$2,678 $2,329

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 38.9 % 35.9 %



39.3 % 35.1 %































* Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow(1)

(millions of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,



2023 2022

2023 2022

Net cash provided by operating activities $705 $676

$2,341 $1,915

Capital expenditures (132) (135)

(544) (595)

Other investing activities 55 1

137 88

Payments of lease principal (14) (15)

(58) (65)

Dividends paid on preference shares (1) (1)

(5) (3)

Free cash flow(1) $613 $526

$1,871 $1,340



Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures to Accrued Capital Expenditures(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)





Year Ended



December 31,







2023 Capital expenditures





$544 Remove: IFRS adjustment to cash basis





(12) Accrued capital expenditures (1)





$532 Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues(1)





7.8 %











(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings(1) Reconciliation of Total Change in Adjusted EPS to Change in Constant Currency(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,



2023 2022

2023 2022 Net earnings $678 $218

$2,695 $1,338 Adjustments to remove:









Fair value adjustments* 4 3

18 (18) Amortization of acquired computer software 24 12

72 39 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 25 23

97 99 Other operating gains, net (44) (185)

(397) (211) Interest benefit impacting comparability(2) - -

(12) - Other finance costs (income) 117 418

192 (444) Share of post-tax (earnings) losses in equity method investments (260) (120)

(1,075) 432 Tax on above items(1) 38 (24)

265 (30) Tax items impacting comparability(1)(2) (108) 60

(172) 15 (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (28) (39)

(49) 53 Interim period effective tax rate normalization(1) 1 (3)

- - Dividends declared on preference shares (1) (1)

(5) (3) Adjusted earnings(1) $446 $362

$1,629 $1,270 Adjusted EPS(1) $0.98 $0.75

$3.51 $2.62 Total change 31 %



34 %

Foreign currency 3 %



2 %

Constant currency 28 %



32 %













Diluted weighted-average common shares (millions) 455.2 479.5

464.0 484.9

Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1) Year-ended

December 31,

2023 Adjusted earnings $1,629 Plus: Dividends declared on preference shares 5 Plus: Tax expense on adjusted earnings 324 Pre-Tax Adjusted earnings $1,958



IFRS Tax expense $417 Remove tax related to:

Amortization of acquired computer software 17 Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets 22 Share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments (253) Other finance costs 31 Other operating gains, net (81) Other items (1) Subtotal – Remove tax expense on pre-tax items removed from adjusted earnings (265) Remove: Tax items impacting comparability 172 Total: Remove all items impacting comparability (93) Tax expense on adjusted earnings $324 Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings 16.5 %



* Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures. (2) The year ended December 31, 2023, included the release of tax and interest reserves due to the expiration of statutes of limitation.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended















December 31,

Change



2023 2022

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic

Total Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$700 $704

-1 % 0 % -1 % -7 % 7 %

Corporates

402 379

6 % 1 % 5 % -1 % 7 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

344 326

6 % -3 % 9 % -1 % 10 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,446 1,409

3 % -1 % 3 % -4 % 8 %

Reuters News

220 198

11 % 1 % 10 % 2 % 9 %

Global Print

154 162

-6 % -1 % -5 % -1 % -4 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(5) (4)













Revenues

$1,815 $1,765

3 % 0 % 3 % -3 % 7 %























Recurring Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$674 $664

2 % 0 % 2 % -5 % 7 %

Corporates

358 337

6 % 1 % 6 % -1 % 7 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

305 292

5 % -3 % 8 % -2 % 10 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

1,337 1,293

3 % -1 % 4 % -3 % 8 %

Reuters News

157 153

3 % -1 % 3 % 1 % 2 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(5) (4)













Total Recurring Revenues

$1,489 $1,442

3 % -1 % 4 % -3 % 7 %























Transactions Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$26 $40

-36 % 3 % -39 % -41 % 2 %

Corporates

44 42

6 % 2 % 4 % -3 % 7 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

39 34

15 % -7 % 22 % 8 % 14 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

109 116

-6 % 0 % -6 % -14 % 8 %

Reuters News

63 45

39 % 5 % 34 % 3 % 31 %

Total Transactions Revenues

$172 $161

7 % 1 % 6 % -10 % 16 %





Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)







Year Ended















December 31,

Change



2023 2022

Total Foreign

Currency SUBTOTAL

Constant

Currency Net Acquisitions/

(Divestitures) Organic

Total Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$2,807 $2,803

0 % 0 % 0 % -6 % 6 %

Corporates

1,620 1,536

5 % 0 % 5 % -2 % 7 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

1,058 986

7 % -2 % 9 % -1 % 10 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

5,485 5,325

3 % 0 % 4 % -4 % 7 %

Reuters News

769 733

5 % 0 % 5 % 1 % 4 %

Global Print

562 592

-5 % -1 % -4 % -1 % -3 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(22) (23)













Revenues

$6,794 $6,627

3 % 0 % 3 % -3 % 6 %























Recurring Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$2,674 $2,631

2 % 0 % 2 % -4 % 6 %

Corporates

1,373 1,305

5 % 0 % 5 % -2 % 8 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

808 799

1 % -2 % 3 % -6 % 9 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

4,855 4,735

3 % 0 % 3 % -4 % 7 %

Reuters News

625 612

2 % 0 % 3 % 1 % 2 %

Eliminations/Rounding

(22) (23)













Total Recurring Revenues

$5,458 $5,324

3 % 0 % 3 % -3 % 6 %























Transactions Revenues



















Legal Professionals

$133 $172

-23 % 0 % -23 % -30 % 7 %

Corporates

247 231

7 % 0 % 7 % 1 % 5 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

250 187

34 % -3 % 37 % 20 % 17 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

630 590

7 % -1 % 8 % -2 % 10 %

Reuters News

144 121

19 % 4 % 14 % 1 % 13 %

Total Transactions Revenues

$774 $711

9 % 0 % 9 % -2 % 10 %





Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.

(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Related Margin(1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended







December 31,

Change





2023 2022

Total Foreign Currency Constant Currency

Adjusted EBITDA (1)















Legal Professionals

$298 $294

1 % 3 % -2 %

Corporates

138 135

3 % 1 % 1 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

188 189

-1 % -2 % 1 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

624 618

1 % 1 % 0 %

Reuters News

61 40

56 % 4 % 52 %

Global Print

55 59

-5 % 3 % -8 %

Corporate costs

(33) (84)

n/a n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$707 $633

12 % 2 % 9 %



















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)















Legal Professionals

42.5 % 41.7 %

80bp 130bp -50bp

Corporates

34.5 % 35.7 %

-120bp 20bp -140bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

54.6 % 58.1 %

-350bp 80bp -430bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

43.1 % 43.9 %

-80bp 70bp -150bp

Reuters News

27.9 % 19.8 %

810bp 90bp 720bp

Global Print

36.4 % 36.1 %

30bp 130bp -100bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

38.9 % 35.9 %

300bp 90bp 210bp



Thomson Reuters Corporation Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Related Margin(1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1) (millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins) (unaudited)







Year Ended







December 31,

Change





2023 2022

Total Foreign Currency Constant Currency

Adjusted EBITDA (1)















Legal Professionals

$1,299 $1,227

6 % 1 % 5 %

Corporates

619 578

7 % 0 % 7 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals

490 451

8 % -1 % 10 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

2,408 2,256

7 % 0 % 6 %

Reuters News

172 154

12 % 7 % 5 %

Global Print

213 212

1 % 1 % 0 %

Corporate costs

(115) (293)

n/a n/a n/a

Adjusted EBITDA

$2,678 $2,329

15 % 1 % 14 %



















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)















Legal Professionals

46.2 % 43.8 %

240bp 50bp 190bp

Corporates

38.1 % 37.6 %

50bp 0bp 50bp

Tax & Accounting Professionals

45.8 % 45.8 %

0bp 30bp -30bp

"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)

43.8 % 42.4 %

140bp 30bp 110bp

Reuters News

22.4 % 21.0 %

140bp 140bp 0bp

Global Print

38.0 % 35.7 %

230bp 60bp 170bp

Adjusted EBITDA margin

39.3 % 35.1 %

420bp 40bp 380bp























n/a: not applicable Growth percentages and margins are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding. (1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, we exclude fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue from our IFRS revenues. The chart below reconciles IFRS revenues to revenues used in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA margin, which excludes fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.

Three months ended December 31, 2023

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

Legal Professionals $700 $1 $701 $298 42.5 %

Corporates 402 - 402 138 34.5 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals 344 - 344 188 54.6 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined 1,446 1 1,447 624 43.1 %

Reuters News 220 - 220 61 27.9 %

Global Print 154 - 154 55 36.4 %

Eliminations/ Rounding (5) - (5) - n/a

Corporate costs - - - (33) n/a

Consolidated totals $1,815 $1 $1,816 $707 38.9 %



Year ended December 31, 2023

IFRS revenues Remove fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Revenues excluding

fair value

adjustments to

acquired deferred

revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

Legal Professionals $2,807 $1 $2,808 $1,299 46.2 %

Corporates 1,620 3 1,623 619 38.1 %

Tax & Accounting Professionals 1,058 11 1,069 490 45.8 %

"Big 3" Segments Combined 5,485 15 5,500 2,408 43.8 %

Reuters News 769 1 770 172 22.4 %

Global Print 562 - 562 213 38.0 %

Eliminations/ Rounding (22) - (22) - n/a

Corporate costs - - - (115) n/a

Consolidated totals $6,794 $16 $6,810 $2,678 39.3 %





Margins are computed using whole dollars, as a result, margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented due to rounding. n/a: not applicable

(1) Refer to page 22 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Definition Why Useful to the Company and Investors Adjusted EBITDA and the related margin Represents earnings or losses from continuing operations before tax expense or benefit, net interest expense, other finance costs or income, depreciation, amortization of software and other identifiable intangible assets, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges and fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue. The related margin is adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenues. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue. Provides a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and performance trends by excluding items that the company does not consider to be controllable activities for this purpose. Also, represents a measure commonly reported and widely used by investors as a valuation metric, as well as to assess the company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS Net earnings or loss including dividends declared on preference shares but excluding the post-tax impacts of fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue, amortization of acquired intangible assets (attributable to other identifiable intangible assets and acquired computer software), other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges, other finance costs or income, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability. Acquired intangible assets contribute to the generation of revenues from acquired companies, which are included in our computation of adjusted earnings. The post-tax amount of each item is excluded from adjusted earnings based on the specific tax rules and tax rates associated with the nature and jurisdiction of each item. Adjusted EPS is calculated from adjusted earnings using diluted weighted-average shares and does not represent actual earnings or loss per share attributable to shareholders. Provides a more comparable basis to analyze earnings. These measures are commonly used by shareholders to measure performance. Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings Adjusted tax expense divided by pre-tax adjusted earnings. Adjusted tax expense is computed as income tax (benefit) expense plus or minus the income tax impacts of all items impacting adjusted earnings (as described above), and other tax items impacting comparability. In interim periods, we also make an adjustment to reflect income taxes based on the estimated full-year effective tax rate. Earnings or losses for interim periods under IFRS reflect income taxes based on the estimated effective tax rates of each of the jurisdictions in which Thomson Reuters operates. The non-IFRS adjustment reallocates estimated full-year income taxes between interim periods but has no effect on full-year income taxes. Provides a basis to analyze the effective tax rate associated with adjusted earnings. Because the geographical mix of pre-tax profits and losses in interim periods may be different from that for the full year, our effective tax rate computed in accordance with IFRS may be more volatile by quarter. Therefore, we believe that using the expected full-year effective tax rate provides more comparability among interim periods. Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities and other investing activities, less capital expenditures, payments of lease principal and dividends paid on the company's preference shares. Helps assess the company's ability, over the long term, to create value for its shareholders as it represents cash available to repay debt, pay common dividends and fund share repurchases and acquisitions. Changes before the impact of foreign currency or at "constant currency" The changes in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and the related margin, and adjusted EPS before currency (at constant currency or excluding the effects of currency) are determined by converting the current and equivalent prior period's local currency results using the same foreign currency exchange rate. Provides better comparability of business trends from period to period. Changes in revenues computed on an "organic" basis Represent changes in revenues of the company's existing businesses at constant currency. The metric excludes the distortive impacts of acquisitions and dispositions from not owning the business in both comparable periods. Provides further insight into the performance of the company's existing businesses by excluding distortive impacts and serves as a better measure of the company's ability to grow its business over the long term. Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues Accrued capital expenditures divided by revenues, where accrued capital expenditures include amounts that remain unpaid at the end of the reporting period. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue. Reflects the basis on which the company manages capital expenditures for internal budgeting purposes. "Big 3" segments The company's combined Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals segments. All measures reported for the "Big 3" segments are non-IFRS financial measures. The "Big 3" segments comprised approximately 80% of revenues and represent the core of the company's business information service product offerings.

Please refer to reconciliations for the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

SOURCE Thomson Reuters