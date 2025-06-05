Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) today announced the voting results for the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held in-person yesterday.

All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors. Michael Friisdahl and Paul Sagan are newly elected directors. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters' next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results for directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld







David Thomson 400,647,074 97.41 % 10,667,565 2.59 % Steve Hasker 409,840,360 99.64 % 1,474,279 0.36 % Kirk E. Arnold 409,764,007 99.62 % 1,550,632 0.38 % Laverne Council 410,867,288 99.89 % 447,613 0.11 % Michael E. Daniels 407,239,016 99.01 % 4,075,885 0.99 % Michael Friisdahl 403,802,413 98.17 % 7,512,487 1.83 % Kirk Koenigsbauer 410,629,842 99.83 % 685,058 0.17 % Deanna Oppenheimer 409,747,614 99.62 % 1,567,286 0.38 % Simon Paris 409,135,343 99.47 % 2,179,558 0.53 % Kim M. Rivera 410,920,268 99.90 % 394,633 0.10 % Paul Sagan 403,770,417 98.17 % 7,544,483 1.83 % Barry Salzberg 409,393,989 99.53 % 1,920,911 0.47 % Peter J. Thomson 390,639,666 94.97 % 20,675,235 5.03 % Beth Wilson 410,924,572 99.91 % 390,329 0.09 %

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

