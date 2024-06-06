Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

Jun 06, 2024, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results for the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held in-person yesterday.
All 13 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors, and each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters' next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results for directors were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
David Thomson
|
408,706,476
|
99.24 %
|
3,117,714
|
0.76 %
|
Steve Hasker
|
411,594,083
|
99.94 %
|
230,106
|
0.06 %
|
Kirk E. Arnold
|
410,131,496
|
99.59 %
|
1,692,693
|
0.41 %
|
W. Edmund Clark, C.M.
|
401,886,171
|
97.59 %
|
9,938,018
|
2.41 %
|
LaVerne Council
|
411,571,247
|
99.94 %
|
252,942
|
0.06 %
|
Michael E. Daniels
|
409,002,810
|
99.31 %
|
2,821,379
|
0.69 %
|
Kirk Koenigsbauer
|
411,524,151
|
99.93 %
|
300,038
|
0.07 %
|
Deanna Oppenheimer
|
410,314,218
|
99.63 %
|
1,509,971
|
0.37 %
|
Simon Paris
|
410,293,717
|
99.63 %
|
1,530,473
|
0.37 %
|
Kim M. Rivera
|
411,601,992
|
99.95 %
|
222,197
|
0.05 %
|
Barry Salzberg
|
410,353,697
|
99.64 %
|
1,470,492
|
0.36 %
|
Peter J. Thomson
|
403,586,186
|
98.00 %
|
8,238,003
|
2.00 %
|
Beth Wilson
|
411,412,115
|
99.90 %
|
412,075
|
0.10 %
For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor and approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.
CONTACTS
|
MEDIA
Gehna Singh Kareckas
+1 613 679 4272
|
INVESTORS
Gary Bisbee
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 540 3249
SOURCE Thomson Reuters
Share this article