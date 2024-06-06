Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

Jun 06, 2024, 07:00 ET

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results for the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held in-person yesterday.

All 13 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors, and each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters' next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results for directors were as follows:

 

Nominee

Votes For

 

% Votes For

 

Votes Withheld

 

% Votes Withheld

David Thomson

408,706,476

99.24 %

3,117,714

0.76 %

Steve Hasker

411,594,083

99.94 %

230,106

0.06 %

Kirk E. Arnold

410,131,496

99.59 %

1,692,693

0.41 %

W. Edmund Clark, C.M.

401,886,171

97.59 %

9,938,018

2.41 %

LaVerne Council

411,571,247

99.94 %

252,942

0.06 %

Michael E. Daniels

409,002,810

99.31 %

2,821,379

0.69 %

Kirk Koenigsbauer

411,524,151

99.93 %

300,038

0.07 %

Deanna Oppenheimer

410,314,218

99.63 %

1,509,971

0.37 %

Simon Paris

410,293,717

99.63 %

1,530,473

0.37 %

Kim M. Rivera

411,601,992

99.95 %

222,197

0.05 %

Barry Salzberg

410,353,697

99.64 %

1,470,492

0.36 %

Peter J. Thomson

403,586,186

98.00 %

8,238,003

2.00 %

Beth Wilson

411,412,115

99.90 %

412,075

0.10 %

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor and approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com

