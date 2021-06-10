Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors
Jun 10, 2021, 07:07 ET
TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX / NYSE: TRI) today announced the voting results from the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually yesterday.
All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board, and all of the nominees were previously directors of the company. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed.
The results were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
David Thomson
|
439,679,401
|
99.12%
|
3,892,470
|
0.88%
|
Steve Hasker
|
441,621,751
|
99.56%
|
1,949,513
|
0.44%
|
Kirk E. Arnold
|
437,419,400
|
98.61%
|
6,152,135
|
1.39%
|
David W. Binet
|
427,519,512
|
96.38%
|
16,052,023
|
3.62%
|
W. Edmund Clark, C.M.
|
426,151,102
|
96.07%
|
17,420,433
|
3.93%
|
Michael E. Daniels
|
426,787,934
|
96.22%
|
16,783,601
|
3.78%
|
Kirk Koenigsbauer
|
442,928,412
|
99.86%
|
642,773
|
0.14%
|
Deanna Oppenheimer
|
443,186,047
|
99.91%
|
385,488
|
0.09%
|
Vance K. Opperman
|
431,378,519
|
97.25%
|
12,193,016
|
2.75%
|
Simon Paris
|
443,211,565
|
99.92%
|
359,970
|
0.08%
|
Kim M. Rivera
|
442,730,001
|
99.81%
|
841,534
|
0.19%
|
Barry Salzberg
|
437,710,997
|
98.68%
|
5,860,538
|
1.32%
|
Peter J. Thomson
|
430,821,179
|
97.13%
|
12,750,356
|
2.87%
|
Wulf von Schimmelmann
|
437,628,128
|
98.66%
|
5,943,407
|
1.34%
For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results has been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.
|
CONTACTS
|
MEDIA
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 332 219 1511
|
INVESTORS
Frank J. Golden
Head of Investor Relations
+1 332 219 1111
SOURCE Thomson Reuters
Share this article