Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) today announced the voting results for the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held in-person yesterday.

All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors. Michael Medline and Liz Hilton Segel are newly elected directors. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters' next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results for directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld David Thomson 397,345,940 98.20 % 7,289,603 1.80 % Steve Hasker 404,039,870 99.85 % 595,673 0.15 % Kirk E. Arnold 403,174,049 99.64 % 1,461,494 0.36 % LaVerne Council 404,255,658 99.91 % 379,885 0.09 % Michael Friisdahl 393,303,972 97.20 % 11,331,571 2.80 % Michael Medline 399,517,591 98.74 % 5,118,249 1.26 % Deanna Oppenheimer 402,411,341 99.45 % 2,224,202 0.55 % Simon Paris 402,937,759 99.58 % 1,697,784 0.42 % Kim M. Rivera 404,307,846 99.92 % 327,697 0.08 % Paul Sagan 399,560,798 98.75 % 5,074,745 1.25 % Barry Salzberg 402,427,247 99.45 % 2,208,296 0.55 % Liz Hilton Segel 404,492,523 99.96 % 143,020 0.04 % Peter J. Thomson 393,189,122 97.17 % 11,446,421 2.83 % Beth Wilson 404,293,387 99.92 % 342,156 0.08 %

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit thomsonreuters.com.

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SOURCE Thomson Reuters