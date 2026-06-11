Thomson Reuters Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

News provided by

Thomson Reuters

Jun 11, 2026, 07:13 ET

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) today announced the voting results for the election of the company's Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held in-person yesterday.

All 14 nominees were elected to the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors. Michael Medline and Liz Hilton Segel are newly elected directors. Each director elected will continue to hold office until Thomson Reuters' next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results for directors were as follows:

Nominee

     Votes For       

      % Votes         
  For     

    Votes     
    Withheld     

    % Votes     
    Withheld      

David Thomson

397,345,940

98.20 %

7,289,603

1.80 %

Steve Hasker

404,039,870

99.85 %

595,673

0.15 %

Kirk E. Arnold

403,174,049

99.64 %

1,461,494

0.36 %

LaVerne Council

404,255,658

99.91 %

379,885

0.09 %

Michael Friisdahl

393,303,972

97.20 %

11,331,571

2.80 %

Michael Medline

399,517,591

98.74 %

5,118,249

1.26 %

Deanna Oppenheimer     

402,411,341

99.45 %

2,224,202

0.55 %

Simon Paris

402,937,759

99.58 %

1,697,784

0.42 %

Kim M. Rivera

404,307,846

99.92 %

327,697

0.08 %

Paul Sagan

399,560,798

98.75 %

5,074,745

1.25 %

Barry Salzberg

402,427,247

99.45 %

2,208,296

0.55 %

Liz Hilton Segel

404,492,523

99.96 %

143,020

0.04 %

Peter J. Thomson

393,189,122

97.17 %

11,446,421

2.83 %

Beth Wilson

404,293,387

99.92 %

342,156

0.08 %

For the other items of business at the annual meeting, shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditor, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and did not approve the shareholder proposal set out in the management proxy circular. A final report on voting results will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/Nasdaq: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, audit, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world-leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit thomsonreuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA
Zoe Zanettos
Corporate Affairs
[email protected]

INVESTORS
Gary E. Bisbee, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

Organization Profile

Thomson Reuters