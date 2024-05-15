Thomson Reuters Announces Sale of Remaining Stake in London Stock Exchange Group

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) announced today that it and certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone collectively sold 17.3 million London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) shares that they co-own for a price of £91.50 per share. The sale was conducted through a placement to institutional investors and an offer to retail investors. Following the settlement of the transaction, Thomson Reuters will no longer hold any interest in LSEG.

Of the shares sold, approximately 4.3 million shares were indirectly owned by Thomson Reuters. Upon the closing of the transaction, Thomson Reuters expects to receive pre-tax net proceeds of approximately $0.5 billion.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

