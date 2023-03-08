Thomson Reuters Announces Latest Sale of LSEG Shares

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) announced today that it and certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone collectively sold 28 million London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) shares that they co-own at a price of £71.50 per share. The sale was conducted through a placement to institutional investors and an offer to retail investors.

Of the shares sold, approximately 13.6 million were indirectly owned by Thomson Reuters. Upon the closing of the transaction, Thomson Reuters expects to receive pre-tax net proceeds of approximately $1.10 billion and will own approximately 47.5 million LSEG shares.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS MEDIA Andrew Green Senior Director, Corporate Affairs +1 332 219 1511 [email protected] INVESTORS Gary E. Bisbee, CFA Head of Investor Relations +1 646 540 3249 [email protected]

SOURCE Thomson Reuters