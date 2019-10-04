Thomson Reuters Acquires FC Business Intelligence

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced that it has acquired FC Business Intelligence (FCBI), a global business-to-business events specialist.

FCBI delivers high-end conferences and exhibitions to diverse sectors including energy, insurance, pharmaceuticals, transportation, travel, strategy and technology. Its offerings help senior business professionals stay at the forefront of change through insight sharing and networking with peers.

The business will be rebranded Reuters Events and will be operated as part of the Reuters News division of Thomson Reuters.

"This acquisition allows us to combine Reuters globally trusted brand, scale and editorial excellence with FCBI's deep expertise in highly specialized events for professionals," said Michael Friedenberg, president, Reuters. "As Reuters Events, they will help us to accelerate our growth and deliver on our mission to provide trusted intelligence that helps humans and machines make smart decisions. Moreover, this will create a new platform for our world-class journalism. I am thrilled that FCBI is joining Thomson Reuters."

"We're delighted to be joining the Reuters family, hugely excited by Michael's vision for the future of Reuters Events and Reuters News and very much looking forward to the journey ahead," said Piers Latimer, chief executive officer, FCBI. "In combination, there is tremendous opportunity to move into new markets, new geographies and to further enhance the value we provide to customers."

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider. Founded over 168 years ago, Reuters is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. With unmatched coverage in over 16 languages, and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, it provides trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make smart decisions. Reuters supplies business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

The transaction marks an exit for UK private equity business LDC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

