Thomas Cavanagh Construction Limited Extends Strategic Partnership with Palantir Technologies Through December 31, 2035

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Thomas Cavanagh Construction Limited announced today that it has extended its strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. for an additional six years, resulting in a total 11-year agreement through December 31, 2035.

This extended partnership reflects Cavanagh's long-standing commitment to equipping its people with the best tools to succeed. At the core of this relationship is a shared belief that empowering skilled teams with leading-edge technology is essential to delivering exceptional results in a complex and evolving construction environment.

The partnership also reinforces the company's commitment to leveraging Palantir Foundry as the digital backbone of its operations, supporting its mission of building vibrant communities by fully operationalizing its workflows with real-time, data driven execution.

Over the past year and a half, Cavanagh has gone "all in" with Palantir, transforming how data is managed across the entire construction lifecycle -- from business development and tendering, through project execution, and into financial performance and reporting. This transformation has been driven not just by technology, but by a focus on enabling teams across the organization to work more effectively, make better decisions, and deliver greater value in the field and the office.

At the foundation of this transformation is a unified Ontology built around the company's core operational objects: people, equipment, materials, and contracts. This structure will equip teams with real-time operational visibility, advanced planning capabilities, as well as the ability to rapidly identify and act on efficiencies.

"In just one year, we have replaced multiple software platforms," said Jim Orban, COO of Cavanagh Group of Companies. "Rather than investing time and capital into complex API integrations which would yield limited results, we rebuilt critical workflows directly within Foundry -- faster, more securely, and with significantly higher impact."

Cavanagh has also deployed advanced Foundry capabilities, including AI-powered analytics, to drive measurable return on investment across its businesses. These tools are enabling teams to forecast more accurately, optimize resources, and focus on actually doing the work.

Looking ahead, the company has already begun commercializing its Foundry powered solutions and supporting Palantir implementations across the construction industry. Through this extended partnership, Cavanagh aims to accelerate digital adoption and modernize construction operations across North America and beyond, ensuring that technology continues to empower the people who rely on it every day

"This agreement reinforces our belief that data and AI will define the future of construction," added Jim Orban. "We are excited to continue working with Palantir to build scalable solutions that deliver real operational value -- not just for our company, but for the industry as a whole."

About Thomas Cavanagh Construction Limited

Thomas Cavanagh Construction is a leading construction company specializing in heavy civil construction, aggregates, materials, and related infrastructure services. The company is recognized for its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, vertical integration and community-focused values.

SOURCE Thomas Cavanagh Construction Limited

Media Contact: Patrick Davies, Director of Marketing and Communications, Cavanagh Group of Companies, [email protected]