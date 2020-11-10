This Under-the-Radar Company Raised 600K on Kickstarter and Could Become the New Crocs

Searching for light yet functional gear for sport & travel is a never-ending story, especially in footwear. After selling over 300,000 pairs, Skinners—creators of the revolutionary 4-in-1 footwear—are introducing the second iteration of their unique product on Kickstarter. After two weeks, they are on track to surpassing their own record, having already raised over $600,000.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- Shoes that respect proper feet function are crucial; hence, Skinners 2.0 effectively combines the comfort of socks with the protection of shoes. Designed for travel & sports enthusiasts, Skinners serve as compact yet protective footwear without all the bulk and weight of regular shoes. Versatile, comfortable, and sustainably made, they can be worn both outdoors and indoors.

"Creating something revolutionary is never easy. But with 200,000 loyal customers on board, extensive four-year research, development, and partnerships with footwear professionals, we managed to push limits one more time," says Petr Prochazka, CEO of Skinners Technologies.

Skinners' minimalist signature silhouette quietly hides more than 10 features you can rely on. Three-layered quick-drying StretchKnitTM made of six functional fibers, the durable sole from a Swedish polymer, a perforated insole, and anatomical fit based on scans of thousands of feet—these are just a few. Skinners are handmade in Europe with unique, patented zero-waste technology. "We're glad our startup is another example of responsible footwear manufacturing," adds Prochazka.

We have already seen the rise of other innovative footwear companies in the past: Crocs, Teva, Keen, Merrel and others. Skinners—with 300,000 sold pairs of its ultraportable footwear, several design awards, including prestigious German Red Dot and loyal customers—seem to be another market hit. For more information and to order with early-bird discounts during crowdfunding, visit the Skinners campaign page on Kickstarter.

To download more pictures, click here.

Story of Skinners

Lightweight footwear "Skinners" was invented by young law clerk Petr Prochazka. The idea came from Norway, where he worked as a cook back in the summer of 2014. A breakthrough moment was when his friend injured a foot and could not wear traditional shoes. Struggling for a way to help him, Petr grabbed a travel sewing kit and created the first Skinners prototype. Two years later, he introduced the final product to the world via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that became the most successful footwear campaign at the time.

SOURCE Skinners Technologies, Inc.