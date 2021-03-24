This spring: New technology, new show and lush greenhouses at Espace pour la vie

Cutting-edge technology Officially opened in April 2013 and already recognized for its unique, innovative approach to astronomy, the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan is intent on staying at the forefront of its field with its latest technology upgrade. More specifically, the domes of the Chaos and Milky Way theatres are now equipped with new laser projectors, which offer higher resolution and a tenfold increase in brightness. This change is comparable to switching from an early 2000s' computer screen to a recent ultra-HD screen. All the ingredients for a memorable experience!

Starting with the impressive Birth of Planet Earth

to watch the trailer visit : https://youtu.be/q0TaLkU00oM

This Spitz Creative Media production, for people aged 7 and up, tells the story of our planet from the creation of our solar system. Scientists now believe that our galaxy is filled with planetary systems, including up to a billion planets roughly the size of our own. The film employs advanced, data-driven, cinematic-quality visualizations to explore some of the biggest questions in science today: How did Earth become a living planet in the wake of our solar system's birth? What does its history tell us about our chances of finding other worlds that are truly Earth-like?

The film will help you better understand the changes our planet has undergone in its history and the events that led to the appearance of life on Earth.

On a double bill every day at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. For ages 7 and up. Check out all our programming at espacepourlavie.ca/en

Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan: Open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday to Wednesday, and to 7:00 p.m., Thursday to Saturday

Stroll carefree through the Jardin botanique's nine exhibition greenhouses

If you think natural beauty, greenery and summer fragrances might improve your mood, then why not extend your visit by touring the Jardin botanique's greenhouses? In addition to carnivorous plants, you'll be able to admire superb passionflowers and begonias in full bloom, while in the Tropical Food Plants greenhouse, you can see fruit growing on banana, carambola, jackfruit and papaya trees. Until the end of April, the impressive collection of orchids is in flower, with a huge variety of species and surprising shapes! Then, starting around mid-April, the romantics among you will have a hard time resisting the charm of the climbing roses and wisteria in the Garden of Weedlessness, where penjings are also on show. While waiting for green leaves and flowers to appear outdoors, taking in the delights of the Jardin botanique's greenhouses is a perfect, carefree way to recharge your springtime batteries.

Greenhouses of the Jardin botanique: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

