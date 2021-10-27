This Press Release is a Coupon

This press release is not in-fact a coupon, but today, a Mazatlán beach was

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, today announced a hot new take on coupons, with the launch of Swoopons: weekday deals offering deep discounts on flights. As the airline continues to see demand for returning in response to updated travel advisories and the widespread availability of vaccinations, Swoop is making it even easier to fly for less.

Swoopons drop every Monday through Friday at 2:00 p.m. EST and invite travellers to unlock the airline's unbundled fares at jaw-dropping discounts. Known for its big deals and ultra-low fares, Swoop kicked off its new campaign with the release of its biggest Swoopon yet: a 60% off promo code streamed from the beaches of Mazatlán. The super-sized beach coupon was stamped in the sand and used the help of the tide to countdown the clock on this time-limited offer.

"On a mission to make air travel more affordable and accessible, Swoop is always looking for innovative ways to save Canadian travellers money on flights," said Kelly Steward, Senior Leader, Marketing and Digital at Swoop. "Canadians have embraced the last-minute vacation deal concept and whether they are looking for a spontaneous trip to Mexico or an impromptu family visit, Swoopons can help them get there for less."

Swoopons launch every weekday at FlySwoop.com/Swoopon, because even Steve in IT needs a weekend. These limited-time daily deals are available Monday to Friday, between 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST, or while quantities last. Travellers are encouraged to follow Swoop's social channels to be the first in the know about the Swoopon deals of the day and any upcoming offers.

"Since 2018, over 3 million travellers have relied on us for their travel needs," continued Steward. "As we look towards welcoming the next 3 million travellers, we will be relentless in our pursuit of making it more affordable for Canadians to travel wherever life takes them."

To learn more about Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience, visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire. Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation.

