This new year's eve, corby spirit and wine has your ride home covered

"For nine years, our commitment to provide an easy and accessible option for riders has always been our number one priority with this campaign," said Nicolas Krantz, President, Chief Executive Officer of Corby. "We encourage everyone to begin their planning by discussing the importance of responsible consumption, not just on New Year's Eve, but all year round – ensuring we all do our part in getting home."

Starting December 31st after 7 p.m., all TTC streetcars, buses and subways will be free of charge until 8 a.m. on January 1st.

"As the countdown to New Year's Eve begins, we are elated to once again partner with Corby to help riders usher in the New Year with complimentary service," said Rick Leary, CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission. "Safety is our number one priority, and we thank customers for entrusting us with their first ride of the new year."

To date, Corby has provided more than 1.8 million free rides to people celebrating New Year's Eve in Toronto as part of its annual campaign.

"Corby Safe Rides proves how targeted preventive actions are an effective way of reminding people that drinking and driving should never be an option, allowing us to achieve real change in order to create a more convivial world today, tomorrow and for generations to come," adds Valerie Brive-Turtle, Corby's Senior Director of Communications, Public Relations and S&R.

Late-evening TTC subway service on New Year's Eve will continue until 3 a.m. The last subway train and bus departure times are as follows:

Line 1 – Yonge University

North from Union Station towards Finch Station, last train leaves at 2:31 a.m.

North from Union Station towards Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station, last train leaves at 2:27 a.m.

South from Finch Station towards Union Station, last train leaves at 2:00 a.m.

South from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station towards Union Station, last train leaves at 1:50 a.m.

Line 2 – Bloor-Danforth

East from Kipling Station, last train leaves at 2:15 a.m.

East or West from Bloor-Yonge Station , last train leaves at 2:39 a.m.

, last train leaves at West from Kennedy Station , last train leaves at 2:18 a.m.

Line 4 – Sheppard

East from Sheppard-Yonge Station , last train leaves at 2:57 a.m.

, last train leaves at West from Don Mills Station , last train leaves at 3:09 a.m.

Bus and streetcar service will operate at late evening service levels until 3 a.m. After 3 a.m., the Blue Night Network will operate.

