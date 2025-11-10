This is Groundbreaking: A modular partnership between Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex and A-LINX launches inside the factory floor

WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex has launched a new modular building program with a "groundbreaking" event today at the A-LINX manufacturing facility in Oldcastle, ON., marking another step forward in innovative construction methods that aim to increase affordable homeownership across Canada.

The event introduced a collaboration with A-LINX, a division of Amico, to build a 16-home development in Amherstburg, ON. The homes will be produced inside the factory and transported to site once foundations are prepared.

Steel frame assembly for future Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex home in the A-LINX Building Technologies manufacturing facility in Oldcastle, ON (CNW Group/Habitat For Humanity Windsor - Essex)

"Modular construction allows us to deliver homes faster, with high quality and investment in Canadian industry, which is exactly what this moment requires," said Fiona Coughlin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Windsor Essex. "This partnership shows the potential for a made-in-Canada solution that can support affordable homeownership in communities of every size."

A-LINX is unique in the modular space because of its ability to build designs from ADUs, Missing Middle, to 20 story buildings. The patented steel-framed system allows production in controlled conditions to shorten build timelines and limit weather-related delays. Built to National Building Code, A-LINX is one of the few modular builders poised to scale at a national level.

"This is more than one project. It is a demonstration of how Canadian manufacturing capacity can be applied to the housing challenge," said Justin Amicone, General Manager Amico Design Build and A-LINX. "By combining advanced building technology with strong community partners, we can accelerate delivery of attainable homes and create a replicable model for regions across the country."

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex previously received national attention for developing Canada's first 3D-printed multi-unit building. The organization says modular production represents another milestone in its commitment to innovate, collaborate and expand access to homeownership.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor Essex is a nonprofit housing provider founded in 1994. The organization mobilizes volunteers, donors and community partners to build affordable homes and support long-term housing stability through affordable homeownership. More information is available at habitatwindsor.org.

A-LINX is a division of Amico and a Canadian manufacturer of modular housing solutions. The company produces fully finished units designed for fast deployment and long-term durability. More information is available at alinx.build.

