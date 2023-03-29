This Friday - Lotto Max will be offering a $60 million jackpot and an estimated 6 Maxmillions Français
Mar 29, 2023, 01:57 ET
MONTRÉAL, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - In the next Lotto Max draw, slated for Friday, March 31, the prize pool will amount to $66 million and include a $60 million jackpot and an estimated 6 Maxmillions.
- Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.343 billion since its launch in 2009.
- In total, there have been 40 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7, 2022 draws.
- One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.
- In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 211 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 139 shares of Maxmillions prizes.
Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.
Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people and province of Québec. In 2022, it paid out 120 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie tickets have provided 15 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page in the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com. Discover their story.
SOURCE Loto-Québec
For further information: Renaud Dugas, Spokesperson and Head of Media Relations, Loto-Québec, 514-499-5208, [email protected]
