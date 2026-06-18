Thinkific Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading learning commerce platform, is pleased to announce results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today.

At the Meeting, by resolutions passed by ballot vote, the six (6) nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 30, 2026, were elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Board of Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Paula Boggs 35,166,866 99.76 % 84,975 0.24 % Lori Ell 35,137,836 99.68 % 114,005 0.32 % Melanie Kalemba 35,166,866 99.76 % 84,975 0.24 % Jean Lavigueur 35,167,836 99.76 % 84,005 0.24 % Russ Mann 35,196,866 99.84 % 54,975 0.16 % Greg Smith 35,199,202 99.85 % 52,639 0.15 %

The only other item of business at the Meeting was to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("KPMG"), as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. By resolution passed by ballot vote, KPMG was appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) 33,597,546 95.25 % 1,675,778 4.75 %

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) is an award-winning learning commerce platform where courses and community come together to power business growth. Thinkific gives academies, experts, and businesses everything they need to create and sell online learning experiences, build communities, and grow their revenue -- all from one platform. More than 35,000 customers -- including companies like GoDaddy, Nasdaq, ActiveCampaign, and Datadog -- have generated billions in revenue using Thinkific, impacting more than 200 million people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.

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