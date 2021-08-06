Think Research to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

The annual conference brings together industry thought leaders and the investment community

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce today its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. THINK CEO Sachin Aggarwal will be presenting on behalf of the Company on August 12th, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

THINK's management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the virtual conference, which runs from August 10th to 12th.

The Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference brings together leaders from the investment community and executive management teams from the top public and private companies in sectors including healthcare and technology.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

For further information: Mark Sakamoto, EVP, Think Research, Direct: 416.388.7119, [email protected]

