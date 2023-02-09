Think Research Secures Contract to Deliver Essential Data and Services Platform to New Customer

A Broad Range of Think Research Solutions Are Being Deployed to Help Solve Healthcare Access & Quality Challenges

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced that it entered into an agreement with a new customer on January 30, 2023, to provide a broad range of software solutions, data and subscription services to help improve access to quality healthcare. The value of this engagement is approximately $2.0 million.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO, Think, said, "We are honoured and excited to leverage our solutions to help solve important healthcare access and delivery challenges. We believe that this deployment will help set the standard for digital health solutions to improve patient outcomes and save lives."

The scope of the essential data and services included in this engagement incorporate many of Think's platform applications.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process and standardize care, to facilitate better health care outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers typically including enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, healthcare professionals, and / or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies.

Think licenses its solutions to over 13,000 facilities for over 300,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via its BioPharma Services subsidiary. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit: thinkresearch.com

