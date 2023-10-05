Think Research's Pharmapod Selected to Enhance Medication Safety in Leading Long-Term Care Pharmacy Chain

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("TRC" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce that Pharmapod, Think's medication incident management solution has been chosen by a major long-term care pharmacy and will be rolled out in over 400 additional long-term care homes across Canada to ensure resident and medication safety.

Pharmapod is a cloud-based medication incident reporting platform that allows pharmacists and healthcare providers to record, track, and analyze medication incidents in real time to quickly identify the root cause of safety events. The solution also enables users to identify 'good catches' and make proactive improvements to prevent medication errors from reaching residents and potentially causing harm.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think Research, said, "We're delighted to see so many long-term care homes implementing Pharmapod. The technology is integral to ensuring the safety of residents by providing pharmacists and healthcare workers with the critical data needed to identify and proactively prevent medication risks."

Pharmapod is the leading cloud-based Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) solution for driving efficiencies and reducing patient safety incidents in community pharmacies, care homes, and hospital settings. Built by pharmacists for healthcare professionals, our technology is used globally by industry leaders, regulators, and national healthcare providers to promote data-driven innovation, safety and quality improvements. Visit www.pharmapodhq.com

About Think Research

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process and standardization of care to facilitate better healthcare outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers including enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, healthcare professionals, and/or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies.

Think licenses its solutions to over 14,200 facilities for over 320,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via its BioPharma Services subsidiary. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit www.thinkresearch.com.

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

For further information: Mark Sakamoto, Executive Vice President, Think Research Corporation, Direct: 416.388.7119, [email protected]