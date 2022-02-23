Think Research-Led Clients Sends over 300,000 Referrals in 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) or (the "Company" or "Think"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced that it processed more than 300,000 digital referrals through its partnership with the Ontario eServices Program and CognisantMD.

Digital referrals eliminate the need for antiquated fax machines, reducing wait times, reducing errors and improving patient care by allowing healthcare providers to send and receive referrals electronically. Electronic referrals make it easier for primary care physicians to refer patients to specialists resulting in faster access to care.

The Think Research Consortium which includes CognisantMD and the Centre for Effective Practice , provides technology, services and support to the Ontario eServices Program. The consortium, launched in 2017, saw the number of digital referrals processed through the Ontario eServices Program grow to 150,000 by July 2020 and then jumped to more than 250,000 by February 2021. This provincial program has grown rapidly across the province and is responsible for the vast majority of the 300,000 eReferrals processed by Think's clients in 2021.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO of Think Research said, "We are proud of the lasting work we do with our partners to digitize referrals and make it easier for Canadians to access the providers they need."

Additional benefits of the Ontario eServices Program include automated alerts that keep patients informed about the status of their eReferral, and allow them to confirm their appointments electronically, saving time for staff and helping reduce no-shows. As well, a shared, real-time view of the referral makes it easy for eReferral senders and receivers to see the status of a referral at any time, and send secure messages back and forth if needed.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

