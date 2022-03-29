Think Research Launches Electronic Data Capture System for its Clinical Research Phase 1 Business, Bio Pharma Services Inc.

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced the launch of its clinical trial Electronic Data Capture ("EDC") platform, at BioPharma Services Inc ("BioPharma"), a Think subsidiary.

This EDC launch creates a world-class application at BioPharma's Phase 1 sites in Toronto and St Louis. The EDC platform is expected to give BioPharma enhanced and superior capability to capture Phase 1 data quicker with higher data quality. The use of this platform for Phase 1 activity is industry leading for BioPharma. The EDC platform will expedite clinical trial timelines, improve access to data for sponsors, and enable clients to shorten their drug development timelines to get therapeutics to the market faster. The EDC platform will be moving into the system validation stage with live clinic data to meet Current Good Clinical Practice (cGCP) standards in Toronto, Ontario, and St Louis, Missouri.

Renzo DiCarlo, President of Clinical Research at BioPharma said, "Our new EDC platform is leading edge in the Phase 1 clinical research space and has been designed to be easily adaptable and scalable for later stage clinical trials. We believe our clients will be delighted by the technology investments we are making. This new digital application makes our Phase 1 clinics truly world class in the Phase 1 CRO industry segment."

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO, Think said, "This new platform is part of the ongoing digital transformation of BioPharma that we announced as part of the acquisition in 2021. Think expects that the integration of technology into BioPharma's clinical research business will lead to cost savings. We are delivering a platform that will have a significant impact on the clinical research business."

Saurabh Mukhi, Chief Technology Officer at Think stated, "Innovation in the clinical research space can only be made possible by combining teams of industry technology leaders with clinical research experts. The result is a platform that is built with the user's experience in mind and is designed for the purpose of BioPharma's clinical research business."

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors' care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com

About BioPharma Services Inc

BioPharma Services Inc. is a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in the conduct of Phase I/IIa and Bioequivalence clinical trials for international pharmaceutical companies worldwide. BioPharma has clinical facilities both in the USA and Canada with a total capacity of 300 beds with access to healthy volunteers and special populations. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, BioPharma's comprehensive services also include Bioanalysis at our GLP Certified Laboratory, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, Biostatistics and Safety Data Analysis (CDISC), Data Management and Medical Writing. For more information about BioPharma, please contact Ms. Anna Taylor, EVP of Commercial Operations at [email protected]

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by statements including words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could,", "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional. Statements including forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the EDC platform, the expectation that the EDC platform will enhance BioPharma's ability to capture Phase 1 data and with higher data quality, the expectation that the EDC platform will expedite clinical trials, improve access to data and shorten drug development timelines to get therapeutics to market faster, the expectation that the use of Think technology will lead to cost savings in BioPharma's business, and the expectation that the EDC platform will have a significant impact on Think's clinical research business.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the Company's business objectives, results of operations, financial results and trading activity in the Common Shares. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the risk factors described under the heading "Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .The Company has assumed that the risk factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

For further information: Mark Sakamoto, EVP, Think Research, Direct: 416.388.7119 , [email protected]