Think Research Expands Partnership With CareRx to Deliver Virtual Medical Appointments Across Chartwell Retirement Homes

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce today it has expanded its partnership with CareRx Corporation ("CareRx") (TSX: CRRX), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors, to deliver virtual healthcare to residents in Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSE: CSH.UN). This expansion follows a successful pilot project in select Chartwell residences, which began in March of this year.

Under the expanded partnership, Think's telemedicine software will be made available in Chartwell homes, providing seniors with efficient and secure access to a network of leading physicians and specialists from the comfort of their own residence. Any prescription medication a resident requires following a virtual appointment can be filled by CareRx and delivered directly to the resident on the same day, reducing the need for transportation.

This innovative offering will be available in Chartwell locations in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. The rollout of the program will begin in September and continue through early 2022.

Think CEO Sachin Aggarwal said "We are proud to partner with both CareRx and Chartwell on this innovative healthcare experience to achieve our collective goal: improve access to care and better health outcomes for everyone.

"Building on the success of the pilot project, this partnership reduces the risk of spreading viruses within retirement communities by limiting in-person interactions while also ensuring that all seniors have access to timely and effective healthcare services."

CareRx President and CEO David Murphy said "We are proud to have played an integral role as Think's pharmacy services partner in the success of the pilot project, which has proven the value of their telemedicine solution in improving access to care and medication through technology.

"We look forward to continuing our work with both Think and Chartwell, providing Chartwell's residents with the option of a face-to-face physician's appointment in a timely and effective manner, and quick and easy access to their prescription medications all from the convenience of their residence."

CEO of Chartwell Retirement Residences Vlad Volodarski said "We are pleased to be able to offer our residents an innovative and convenient digital health service that will enhance the overall resident experience and provide even greater peace of mind for families and loved ones. Thank you to CareRx and Think Research Corporation for helping to make the lives of our residents better."

About Think Research Corporation

Think is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents and more than 2,800 healthcare facilities.

About CareRx

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living communities. We serve over 92,000 residents in over 1,500 seniors and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centres strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimes. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.

About Chartwell

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

