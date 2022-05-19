Think Research Enters Into $4.1M Content & Learning Management Agreement with Global Pharmaceutical Company

Program to be delivered by the end of 2023

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company") a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions is pleased to announce that, MDBriefcase Group Inc., (MDBriefCase) a Think subsidiary, has been chosen by a global pharmaceutical company to deliver high-quality content to healthcare practitioners and allied health professionals regarding its drug and vaccine therapies. MDBriefCase will deliver programming under the contract throughout 2022 and 2023. The contract has a total value of approximately $4.1 million, with revenues to be earned based on the achievement of various contractual milestones and the delivery of applicable programming. The agreement encompasses Think's content solutions along with MDBriefCase's learning management system ("LMS") to provide a broad offering of content, essential data services and software.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO Think Research said, "We are pleased to be selected to provide essential content and learning solutions to healthcare practitioners on behalf of this exceptional client. This agreement is indicative of our vision to leverage our entire suite of solutions to become an essential data service for clinicians everywhere. This agreement enables us to support the training of health practitioners and provide the highest quality content about best-practice treatments, therapies, and pharmaceuticals to deliver optimal outcomes for patients."

The agreement further enhances Think's Clinical Knowledge business line, which focuses on collaborative, clinical knowledge-sharing and education tools that help its clients learn, integrate and apply cutting-edge clinical research development and practice innovation into frontline clinical settings.

With full integration of MDBriefCase into Think recently completed, the LMS and accredited, online Continuing Professional Development ("CPD") programs offered by MDBriefCase will help healthcare practitioners and specialists enhance their professional practice and stay at the forefront of the latest evidence and protocols. These programs will continue to enhance the user value of Think's Clinical Knowledge offerings and broaden its market reach within the global healthcare industry.

About Think Research

Think is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors' care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com .

About MDBriefCase

MDBriefCase is an industry leader in delivering accredited, online CPD to help healthcare practitioners enhance their professional practice and stay at the forefront of the latest evidence and protocols.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by statements including words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could,", "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional. Statements including forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the periods in which programming will be delivered under the contract, the expected contract value, and that CPD programming offered by MDBriefCase will enhance the value of the Company's Clinical Knowledge offerings and broaden its market reach within the global healthcare industry.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the Company's business objectives, results of operations, financial results and trading activity in the Common Shares. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the risk factors described under the heading "Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company has assumed that the risk factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

