Think Research Corporation Announces Grant of Equity Compensation

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (the "Company") today announced that it has granted 1,101,875 Restricted Stock Units (each, an "RSU") to certain key employees of the Company under the terms of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Incentive Plan"). Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one Common Share. The RSUs vest as follows:

700,875 RSUs, 33% of which vest on December 23, 2021 , 33% of which vest on December 23, 2022 , and 33% of which vest on December 23, 2023 ;

, 33% of which vest on , and 33% of which vest on ; 150,000 RSUs, 33% of which vest on March 22, 2022 , and 67% of which vest on March 22, 2023 ; and

, and 67% of which vest on ; and 160,000 RSUs, 19% of which vest on December 23, 2021 ; 21% of which vest on January 1, 2022 , 21% of which vest on January 1, 2023 , 21% of which vest on January 1, 2024 ; 6% of which vest on March 22, 2022 , 6% of which vest on March 22, 2023 , and 6% of which vest on March 22, 2024 .

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors

