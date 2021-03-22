Think Research Corporation Announces Grant of Equity Compensation

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (the "Company") today announced that it has granted 205,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to certain key employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Incentive Plan"), at an exercise price of $3.56 per Common Share, with an expiry date that is five years from the grant date.

The Options vest as follows:

25,000 which fully vest on March 22, 2021 ; and

; and 180,000 which vest one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of March 22, 2021 .

The Company also announced it has granted 50,000 restricted share units (each, a "RSU") to a key employee of the Company pursuant to the Incentive Plan. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one Common Share. The RSUs vest one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of March 22, 2021.

About Think Research Corporation

The Company, as successor to the business of TRC Management Holdings Corp. ("TRC"), is an industry leader in delivering integrated digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, TRC's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care - from acute to primary, community and seniors care. The Company is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

