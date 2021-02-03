Think Research Corporation Announces Grant of Equity Compensation

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) or ("Think" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted 215,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to a key employee of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan at an exercise price of $4.37 per Common Share, with an expiry date that is four years from the grant date. The Options vest as follows: 33% of which vest on February 2, 2022, 33% of which vest on February 2, 2023 and 33% of which vest on February 2, 2024.

Think also announced it has granted 20,000 preferred share units (each, a "PSU") to a key employee of the Company pursuant to the Incentive Plan. Each PSU represents the right to receive one Common Share upon the achievement of certain performance goals over a defined performance period.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities.

