Think Research Announces Trading on OTCQB and DTC Eligibility

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, operated by the OTC Markets Group. Think's common shares ("Common Shares") will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "THKKF" at the open on March 15, 2022, and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THNK".

Sachin Aggarwal, Think, CEO said, "Posting Think's common shares for trading on the OTCQB is a first step to provide easier access and trading capability in our shares for both institutional and retail investors. Trading on OTCQB will contribute to our strategy to continue to enhance our share liquidity and broaden the reach and awareness of our digital health software solutions, so that everyone gets the best care."

The OTCQB is the premier venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find quotes and market information for the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/THKKF/overview .

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Common Shares have been approved for eligibility for book-entry and depository services through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States, which will facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of Common Shares. DTC provides depository and book entry services, along with a settlement system for equities in the United States. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and transferring Common Shares, enhancing liquidity in the United States by accelerating the settlement period for transfers and reducing costs for investors.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit www.thinkresearch.com

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by statements including words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could,", "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional. Statements including forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the commencement of trading in the Common Shares on the OTCQB, that the quotation of the Common Shares on the OTCQB will improve access to and liquidity in the Common Shares and awareness of the Company and its products, and that DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and transferring Common Shares, enhancing liquidity in the United States.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the Company's business objectives, results of operations, financial results and trading activity in the Common Shares. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the risk factors described under the heading "Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .The Company has assumed that the risk factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United states or to US Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act) unless registered under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

For further information: Mark Sakamoto, Executive Vice President, Think Research, 416.388.7119, [email protected]