Think Research Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) ("TRC" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced the results of its August 11, 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders. The Company is pleased to announce the following 7 directors have been re-elected to Think's Board of Directors: Sachin Aggarwal, Cindy Gray, Eric Hoskins, Barry Reiter, Abe Schwartz, Kirstine Stewart and Richard Wells. At the Meeting, Think's shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Think's auditor. Think's shareholders ratified and approved the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan (the "Plan") as described in Schedule D of Think's management information circular dated June 27, 2023. The Plan is a rolling 10% plan, which as of August 11, 2023 has a total of 7,810,823 issuable under the Plan, of which 7,351,952 are subject to existing awards under the Plan. Final acceptance of the Plan by the TSX Venture Exchange is pending. Think's shareholders rejected the shareholder proposal as described in Schedule G of Think's management information circular.

On August 1st, 2023 the Company announced a share for debt transaction. The total number of shares exchanged for debt was 173,826 common shares.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process and standardization of care to facilitate better health care outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to customers including enterprise clients, hospitals, health regions, healthcare professionals, and / or governments. The Company has gathered a significant amount of data by building its repository of knowledge through its network and group of companies.

Think licenses its solutions to over 14,200 facilities for over 320,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers.

In addition, the Company collects and manages pharmaceutical and clinical trial data via its BioPharma Services subsidiary. BioPharma Services is a leading provider of bioequivalence and Phase 1 clinical research services to pharmaceutical companies globally. Think's other services include a network of digital-first primary care clinics and medical clinics that provide elective surgery. Visit www.thinkresearch.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

SOURCE Think Research Corporation

For further information: Mark Sakamoto, Executive Vice President, Think Research Corporation, Direct: 416.388.7119, [email protected]