Think Research Announces Grant of Equity Compensation

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, today announced that it has granted 450,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to key employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan which will vest in one year.

Think also announced that on June 22, 2022, it has granted 215,960 RSUs to certain non-executive directors of the Company that will vest on September 1, 2022. Additionally, on June 22, 2022, the Company granted 218,531 deferred share units (each, a "DSU") to certain non-executive directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each DSU represents the right to receive one Common Share upon the holder of such DSU ceasing to be employed as an officer, employee or director of the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, to facilitate better health care outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to enterprise clients including hospitals, health regions, health care professionals, and / or governments. Think licenses its solutions to over 13,000 facilities for over 300,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers. Visit www.thinkresearch.com

