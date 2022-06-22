Think Research Announces Grant of Equity Compensation

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through integrated digital health software solutions, today announced that it has granted 261,955 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to key employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan which will vest immediately.

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents, across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit www.thinkresearch.com

