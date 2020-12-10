Thesis Gold Virtually Opens The Market

Thesis Gold is a new junior Canadian mining exploration company focused in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of British Columbia. Thesis is advancing the substantial gold resource potential of its district scale, 178km2 Ranch Project. The Project has historically yielded high-grade gold results at surface and has the potential to deliver a significant global resource estimate. The company is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a track record of success in mineral exploration. For more information visit: https://www.thesisgold.com/