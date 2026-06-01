Thesis Gold & Silver Strengthens Team with Appointment of Dimitry Demianyuk as EVP Project Development

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Thesis Gold & Silver Inc. ("Thesis", or the "Company") (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) (WKN: A3EP87) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dimitry Demianyuk as Executive Vice President, Project Development, effective June 21, 2026.

Mr. Demianyuk brings more than two decades of mining and metals project development experience, with a strong track record in advanced project planning, technical studies, execution readiness, risk management, construction delivery, commissioning, and start-up. He most recently served as Vice President, Project Development at Discovery Silver, where he led the delivery of the Cordero Project's PEA, PFS, and Feasibility Study, helping advance one of Mexico's largest next-generation greenfield silver development projects.

Mr. Demianyuk was also a key member of Discovery Silver's due diligence team for the acquisition of the Porcupine Gold Mining complex from Newmont and the Kidd Operation from Glencore - the transactions that transformed Discovery into a mid-tier producer and supported significant corporate growth.

Earlier in his career, he held senior project and engineering management roles with Pure Gold Mining, Nevsun Resources, Frontera Mining, Rio Tinto, Newcrest, and engineering firms Hatch, Ausenco, and JDS. His experience includes owner team leadership, EPCM management, project de-risking, execution planning, capital control, permitting support, and execution.

Ewan Webster, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Dimitry to Thesis at a key inflection point for the Company. His deep experience in advancing large-scale projects through study, de-risking, and into execution aligns directly with our objectives at Lawyers-Ranch. Dimitry strengthens our ability to deliver on our development strategy and unlock the full value of the project."

Thesis granted (i) 250,000 stock options (the "Options"); (ii) 53,500 restricted share units ("RSUs"); and (iii) 53,500 performance share units ("PSUs") to an officer, with all awards governed by the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan and each applicable award agreement.

Each vested Option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $3.53 per Common Share for five years from May 31, 2026 (the "Grant Date"). The Options vest one third on the first, second and third anniversaries of the Grant Date.

Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one Common Share upon settlement. The RSUs vest one third on the first, second and third anniversaries of the Grant Date.

Each vested PSU entitles the holder to receive one Common Share upon settlement. The PSUs vest upon satisfaction of certain corporate objectives established by the Company over a three-year period.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.,

"Ewan Webster"

Ewan Webster Ph.D., P. Geo.

President, CEO, and Director

About Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.

Thesis Gold & Silver Inc. is Canadian precious metals development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Lawyers-Ranch Gold-Silver Project in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District, one of North America's most prospective emerging precious-metals districts. Lawyers-Ranch hosts a large, high-quality gold equivalent Mineral Resource with meaningful exposure to silver, which represents a significant component of the Project and long-term value proposition.

Thesis Gold & Silver is advancing Lawyers-Ranch through feasibility, permitting, and continued exploration, with the objective of unlocking long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Risk factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information include risks respecting failure to satisfy time or event based vesting conditions for incentive security grants. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Thesis Gold & Silver Inc.

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact: Kettina Cordero, Vice President Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], Tel: +1 672-910-0026