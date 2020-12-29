theScore Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Score Media and Gaming Inc. ("theScore" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec.

The base shelf prospectus, when made final, will allow theScore and certain of its securityholders to qualify the distribution by way of prospectus in Canada of up to $325,000,000 of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units, or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the base shelf prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering under the base shelf prospectus will be established in a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app 'theScore' is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company's sports betting app 'theScore Bet' delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Indiana, and Colorado. Publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

